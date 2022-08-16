ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 2 days ago
shojimujo shojimujo
2d ago

This article is terrible. The article gives the impression that the boys committed suicide but if you read the friends post about their death he states that they were there having fun jumping of the bridge with friends and swimming when something went wrong.

yup!
1d ago

If it’s deep enough will you can’t touch bottom and don’t know how to swim too good, A strong tied going out will get you! You have to respect the water at all times!

Jackie Kittridge-Steele
2d ago

What in the world compelled these 2 brothers to jump off that puny little bridge. This is very strange.

