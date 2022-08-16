Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Nature.com
In the air tonight: COVID testing spaces, not faces.
The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized that we are underprepared to respond against (re)emerging respiratory pathogens. As of August 2022, there have been more than 578 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 million deaths worldwide. Over two and a half years into the pandemic, we are still experiencing surges of COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of Variants of Concern (VOC). Despite this, there has been a shift in public sentiment toward the pandemic. Many individuals around the world are pushing for daily life to return to “pre-pandemic times” with reduced COVID-19 precautions that are important for controlling community spread. Highlighting this shift in public sentiment, several States around the United States of America have scaled back testing efforts by closing mass testing sites. As society moves forward, putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, we must be careful not to ignore the blind spots ahead that could leave us vulnerable to current and future pandemics.
Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort
Troubled by the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients showing up at his hospital, the French doctor logged on to Facebook and uploaded a video urging people to get vaccinated. He was soon swarmed by dozens, then hundreds, then more than 1,000 hateful messages from an anti-vaccine extremist group known as...
US universities have become arms of the defense industry. This isn’t healthy | Indigo Olivier
Much of our higher education system is a glorified feeder for Lockheed Martin and other defense industry firms
An autism minister may boost support and coordination. But governments that follow South Australia's lead should be cautious
This week, the South Australian government announced the appointment of Emily Bourke to the role of assistant minister for autism. It’s the first portfolio of its kind in Australia. The appointment of a minister specifically responsible for autism matters is a landmark moment. But it also raises questions about why a government has chosen a specific focus on autism. Read more: Therapy for babies showing early signs of autism reduces the chance of clinical diagnosis at age 3 ...
