The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized that we are underprepared to respond against (re)emerging respiratory pathogens. As of August 2022, there have been more than 578 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 million deaths worldwide. Over two and a half years into the pandemic, we are still experiencing surges of COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of Variants of Concern (VOC). Despite this, there has been a shift in public sentiment toward the pandemic. Many individuals around the world are pushing for daily life to return to “pre-pandemic times” with reduced COVID-19 precautions that are important for controlling community spread. Highlighting this shift in public sentiment, several States around the United States of America have scaled back testing efforts by closing mass testing sites. As society moves forward, putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, we must be careful not to ignore the blind spots ahead that could leave us vulnerable to current and future pandemics.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO