Des Moines, IA

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
Nature.com

In the air tonight: COVID testing spaces, not faces.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized that we are underprepared to respond against (re)emerging respiratory pathogens. As of August 2022, there have been more than 578 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 million deaths worldwide. Over two and a half years into the pandemic, we are still experiencing surges of COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of Variants of Concern (VOC). Despite this, there has been a shift in public sentiment toward the pandemic. Many individuals around the world are pushing for daily life to return to “pre-pandemic times” with reduced COVID-19 precautions that are important for controlling community spread. Highlighting this shift in public sentiment, several States around the United States of America have scaled back testing efforts by closing mass testing sites. As society moves forward, putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, we must be careful not to ignore the blind spots ahead that could leave us vulnerable to current and future pandemics.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheConversationAU

An autism minister may boost support and coordination. But governments that follow South Australia's lead should be cautious

This week, the South Australian government announced the appointment of Emily Bourke to the role of assistant minister for autism. It’s the first portfolio of its kind in Australia. The appointment of a minister specifically responsible for autism matters is a landmark moment. But it also raises questions about why a government has chosen a specific focus on autism. Read more: Therapy for babies showing early signs of autism reduces the chance of clinical diagnosis at age 3 ...
AUSTRALIA

