Art Exhibition Features Sioux Nations This Weekend In Sioux Falls
For some time now a Sioux Falls local artist has been doing pencil portraits in color. More than 10 years ago Kurt Holdorf got the idea to do charcoal art when a restoration project was presented to him. A unique method with charcoal on a textured surface was developed and...
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Whatever Happened to Gigglebees in Sioux Falls?
You might remember the pizza, the arcade, or maybe the cheap ice cream. You might have spent Saturday afternoons there, hiding from the South Dakota winter or celebrating your friend’s 8th birthday. And you for sure remember the tricycle-riding robot coyote that brought you your food. Yes, I’m talking...
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
‘Best of Show’ Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk Winners Announced
The downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk just announced its three Best of Show sculptures for the 2022 season. Each year SculptureWalk picks three different pieces of art from its exhibition and honors them with the Best of Show award. The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls team judges the various pieces of art that...
When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?
On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls
The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt. Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Coming to Sioux Falls
Just announced, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert along with Special guest Cody Marks are coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central. Listen to Kickin' Country...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!
Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site
No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site. Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.
Sioux Falls Opens New Driver’s License Renewal ‘Express Station’
As Tom Petty says, "The Waiting" is the hardest part. That can be said about a lot of different things in life. One of those things can be waiting to get your driver's license renewed. However, the city of Sioux Falls believes they have taken steps to help solve that...
Why A Brand New Sioux Falls Cafe Is the ‘Cat’s Meow’!
What makes this new place different from every other Sioux Falls Eatery?. If your living situation doesn't allow for a furry companion and cats are your favorites, you are so in luck!. According to my little birdie at Pigeon605, a Sioux Falls first will be opening in the newly renovated...
What to Expect at the Spectacular 9th Downtown Riverfest
If you're going to Downtown Riverfest this Saturday, August 19, you better make yourself an agenda, a list, and a few notes at least, because it is going to be a busy, busy event! And don't forget that this extravaganza has moved to Fawick Park this year. That's right, you...
Rally in the Valley Car Show Dazzles in Rock Valley [Pics]
It's known as one of the best car shows in the midwest. Nestled in the beautiful, small community of Rock Valley, Iowa lies a shaded park and on Saturday, August 13, the grounds were full of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles for now famous Rally in the Valley. There were...
