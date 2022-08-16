ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KMOV

Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
FOX2Now

2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two men die inside manhole at Edwardsville construction site

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- Two men died in a manhole Friday at a construction site in Edwardsville, police tell News 4. Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of East Union around 6:55 p.m. for someone trapped in the manhole. Fire crews determined that two construction workers were trapped in the hole and that both were dead when crews arrived.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy