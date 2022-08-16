Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.
KSDK
2 men shot and killed in south St. Louis
Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday night in south St. Louis. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
KMOV
Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis
The police are investigating a homicide that took place on June 21 at a gas station.
KSDK
Man dead after shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood
A man has died after being shot multiple times Thursday morning in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Iowa Avenue.
2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
KSDK
3 local heroes honored in Jefferson County for saving 4-year-old
Three people helped saved a little girl from drowning over the summer. They were honored on Friday.
KMOV
Two men die inside manhole at Edwardsville construction site
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- Two men died in a manhole Friday at a construction site in Edwardsville, police tell News 4. Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of East Union around 6:55 p.m. for someone trapped in the manhole. Fire crews determined that two construction workers were trapped in the hole and that both were dead when crews arrived.
Jefferson County residents receive award for saving a 4-year-old from drowning
Jefferson County residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the Big River.
KSDK
2 men die in Edwardsville construction accident
Police said the men were working in an underground area at a residential construction site. First responders are working to recover their bodies.
KMOV
2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
KSDK
MoDOT to close portions of I-270 at Lindbergh this weekend
The I-270 corridor is one of the busiest roads in the St. Louis area. But at 9 p.m. Friday that traffic will come grinding to a stop.
KSDK
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
The best way to find out if you qualify for FEMA assistance is to call them at (800) 621-3362 or visit disasterassitance.gov. You'll need the number R4665 to apply.
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.
Police: St. Louis man beats woman with gun, later threatens family
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged a 23-year-old man for allegedly attacking a woman and later threatening that woman's family.
