Gov. Evers signs bill for construction project in southern Price Co. starting Aug. 31
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.1 million contract to go ahead with a construction project on Wisconsin 13 from the Taylor/Price Co. border through County Highway A in Price County. The contract is through Mosinee based prime contractor, American Asphalt. Road crews will remove a portion of...
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
Weeks before school starts, Northwoods schools struggle to fill open positions
Teachers, students and school administrators are all counting down the days until school starts. But this year, that’s not all they’re counting. School administrators across the Northwoods are also counting up the number of open positions that still need to be filled. A new survey from the Wisconsin...
Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court
A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
Forest County organizations combine to concentrate efforts
"There’s no task that we can’t fix. We’ve got some great help coming on board and we’re just going to be positive about it and work through everything," said Chris Shafer. Chris Shafer is the new Chamber, economic development partnership and tourism executive director for Forest...
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
Free survival class geared toward youth ages 8 - 11
RHINELANDER - YMCA of the Northwoods is partnering with Oneida County UW-Extension to offer free Survival classes from August 29th to August 31st. The lessons are geared for 8- to 11-year-olds and run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am each day at the YMCA in Rhinelander. Extension’s Positive Youth Development...
Rhinelander has a busy summer making city improvements
"Well that’s the key right there. How could you say no to boom lake with that background," said Mayor Kris Hanus. The city of Rhinelander is just weeks away from completing a massive city project. Mayor Hanus says there has been over $400,000 put into the beautification efforts in...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
Wausau jury trial postponed in near-fatal overdose death
A jury trial for a man accused of providing heroin to a woman in 2019 who overdosed and nearly died in Wausau has been postponed until December. John D. James, 52, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed in April 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say James’ girlfriend died in 2018 of a suspected overdose and the alleged victim in the 2019 case is is his late girlfriend’s sister.
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
Mercer Area Sno-Goers have won the AWSC Snowmobile Club of the Year award
MERCER (WJFW) - The Mercer Area Sno-Goers are proud to announce that they have won the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) 2022 Snowmobile Club of the Year. Newswatch 12 spoke with the Mercer Sno-Goers and they said that they were chosen because of how many people are involved in the club and how involved the club is with their community.
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
