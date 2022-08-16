ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Rhinelander, WI
Traffic
cwbradio.com

Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court

A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WJFW-TV

Forest County organizations combine to concentrate efforts

"There’s no task that we can’t fix. We’ve got some great help coming on board and we’re just going to be positive about it and work through everything," said Chris Shafer. Chris Shafer is the new Chamber, economic development partnership and tourism executive director for Forest...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
MERRILL, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Newswatch 12#Bowen S Bus Service
wearegreenbay.com

Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Free survival class geared toward youth ages 8 - 11

RHINELANDER - YMCA of the Northwoods is partnering with Oneida County UW-Extension to offer free Survival classes from August 29th to August 31st. The lessons are geared for 8- to 11-year-olds and run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am each day at the YMCA in Rhinelander. Extension’s Positive Youth Development...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander has a busy summer making city improvements

"Well that’s the key right there. How could you say no to boom lake with that background," said Mayor Kris Hanus. The city of Rhinelander is just weeks away from completing a massive city project. Mayor Hanus says there has been over $400,000 put into the beautification efforts in...
RHINELANDER, WI
Great Lakes Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJFW-TV

Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau jury trial postponed in near-fatal overdose death

A jury trial for a man accused of providing heroin to a woman in 2019 who overdosed and nearly died in Wausau has been postponed until December. John D. James, 52, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed in April 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say James’ girlfriend died in 2018 of a suspected overdose and the alleged victim in the 2019 case is is his late girlfriend’s sister.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Mercer Area Sno-Goers have won the AWSC Snowmobile Club of the Year award

MERCER (WJFW) - The Mercer Area Sno-Goers are proud to announce that they have won the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) 2022 Snowmobile Club of the Year. Newswatch 12 spoke with the Mercer Sno-Goers and they said that they were chosen because of how many people are involved in the club and how involved the club is with their community.
MERCER, WI
cwbradio.com

Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity

Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
UNITY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy