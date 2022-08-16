ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Erivo Shuts Down 'The Rings Of Power' Premiere In A Flowing Rick Owens Ensemble

By Shannon Dawson
 4 days ago

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


On August 15, Cynthia Erivo made a fashionable appearance at the red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated Amazon series Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power . The 35-year-old actress showed off her toned arms and sculpted shoulders in a flowing Rick Owens ensemble.

Erivo wore a beautiful bronze tank top that radiated against her glowing skin. The Harriet star paired the gorgeous top with a breathtaking steel grey skirt that trailed down to the floor. The breezy piece glided as she stopped to give a few poses for photographers. Erivo completed the beautiful look with a white handbag and bold accessories. The actress and singer also wore long colorful acrylic nails for an added touch. For makeup, the Tony Award-winner opted for a smokey eye and a rich chocolate-colored lipstick.

Erivo doesn’t star in the Lord Of The Rings spin-off series, but it appears as though the British beauty was there to support her friend and actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa in the epic drama. On Instagram, the Broadway star congratulated Nomvete on her big role calling the rising actress “a legend.”

“I love you! I am so proud of you!! September 2 you will all meet the incredible Princess Disa and all the incredible women of @lotronprime . Don’t miss it!!” Erivo added.

Over the last year, Erivo has rocked an assortment of sizzling high fashion pieces on the red carpet. Remember that angelic Louis Vuitton gown the star wore to the Met Gala back in May? Or that colorful matching crop top combo she dazzled in at the 2022 BET Awards? Both were daring and unique, which is quite fitting for the star, whose multi-faceted talents in both music and acting have landed her a Grammy and a Golden Globe Award.

During an interview with Fashion Magazine in 2021, Erivo credited her trusted stylist Jason Bolden for helping her pull together all of the fierce looks fans have seen her effortlessly rock on the runway. “He understands what I want, how I want to see myself, and he also understands that I’m not afraid, so we really have fun playing with pieces”—which makes choosing a personal favourite impossible,” Erivo explained. “I can’t pick just one; that’s really difficult.”


A slayed manicure also appears to be a reoccurring part of the star’s fashionable aesthetic. Erivo said she fell in love with long nails after her godmother took her to the nail salon at 16. “I was really obsessed with Barbra Streisand—I still am—and her hands are always manicured,” she continued. “Even when she played Yentl, her fingers were manicured. It’s been a way to tell a story,” the star explained of her passion for nail design. “Sometimes I have little hidden codes or pictures that people may not realize are in there.”

