ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Israel Houghton via Surrogate: ‘For This Child We Have Prayed’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Former The Real cohost Adrienne Bailon is a first-time mom! She welcomed baby No. 1 via surrogate, her first child with husband Israel Houghton . In a Tuesday, August 16, Instagram announcement showing the couple bonding with their infant, she revealed their son's name is Ever James.

"For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye …" the former Cheetah Girl, 38, began in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C7Oa_0hJSgILN00

"Our baby boy is here, and we are so in love! If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything," Adrienne continued.

Who Is Adrienne Bailon’s Husband Israel Houghton? Get to Know Him

"All we feel is joy and overwhelming love and gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!" she added.

Adrienne and her Christian musician husband, 51, wed on August 12, 2016 in Paris after six months of dating. She had previously dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 through 2009, appearing on his family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians .

She later got engaged to longtime boyfriend and music executive Lenny Santiago in February 2015, but the pair split seven months later.

“I am, of course, sad that things didn’t go as we planned, but we still remain close friends,” Adrienne told Us Weekly in September 2015. “Six years is a long time to be together, but we had to make the decision to go with our hearts and not be embarrassed or afraid of change. He absolutely helped make me a better person and I will forever cherish the time we shared together."

‘Cheetah Girls' to Now: See Adrienne Bailon's Gorgeous Transformation

Israel is already a father to three children, Sonny, Mariah and Lillie, whom he shares with ex-wife Meleasa Houghton. The pair were married from 1994 through February 2016. He also has a son, Jordan, from a previous relationship, though the singer has never revealed his mother's identity.

Comments / 4

Related
POPSUGAR

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome a Baby Boy: "He Is Worth Every Tear"

Adrienne Bailon is a mom! On Aug. 16, Bailon, 38, and her husband, Israel Houghton, 51, announced the arrival of their son, Ever James. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves cradling their newborn in an Instagram post. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" they wrote in the caption. "If you have followed our love story. . .you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Houghton
Person
Adrienne Bailon
Person
James
Person
Rob Kardashian
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogate#Heart To Heart#Cheetah Girl#Christian
BET

Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt

Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week.   Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy