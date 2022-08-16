ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcomed Baby No. 1 Together: Get to Know Him

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Adrienne Bailon is married to Israel Houghton , a contemporary Christian music singer and producer. The pair welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, August 16. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Adrienne’s husband.

Pure Joy! Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2022 So Far

Who Is Israel Houghton?

Israel is a six-time Grammy award winning gospel artist, songwriter and composer. His band, The New Breed, released their first album in 1997 and since their debut, has consistently pushed new music — leading to 17 Grammy award nominations.

How Did Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Meet?

The pair first crossed paths in 2013 during an event at the Christian Cultural Center in New York, according to Yahoo Lifestyle . Adrienne later starred in a film produced by Israel titled I’m in Love With a Church Girl .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3AQ4_0hJSgEoT00

When Did Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Get Married?

The pair tied the knot in Paris in December 2019. Adrienne and Israel exchanged their vows during an intimate ceremony at the Hotel Plaza Athénée in front of 70 guests.

How Many Kids Does Israel Houghton Have?

Israel has four kids from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Israel and Jordan.

In August 2022, Israel and Adrienne welcomed their first child together, a son named Ever James via surrogate.

“For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye …” the former Real cohost wrote via Instagram . “Our baby boy is here, and we are so in love! If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises.”

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she continued in her announcement. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

‘Cheetah Girls' to Now: See Adrienne Bailon's Gorgeous Transformation

Was Israel Houghton Previously Married?

Israel was previously married to gospel singer, Meleasa Houghton . The pair met through a church ministry and after dating for several months, tied the knot in 1994. The couple divorced in 2016 after more than two decades together.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Lainey Wilson, country singer and ‘Yellowstone’ actress, asks for prayers for father in the ICU: 'My cowboy'

Country singer and upcoming "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson is requesting prayers for her father after previously canceling concerts. Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, that explained their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and had to have emergency surgery. He currently is in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Houghton
Person
Adrienne Bailon
Popculture

'American Idol': Scotty McCreery and His Wife Reveal Baby's Very Special Due Date

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are "so excited" for the birth of their first child, which will be happening a little sooner than expected. A month after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the country singer gave fans a major update about his little one's due date, revealing that their baby boy on the way is set to arrive on a very special day: Halloween.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton announce the birth of their son via surrogate... as the star speaks out on their 'challenging' five year journey to becoming parents

Adrienne Bailon has announced her and husband Israel Houghton, 51, have welcomed a son via surrogate. The singer/host, 38, shared a photo of her holding their newborn, revealing his name as Ever James. Adrienne wrote: 'We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai

My personal favorite gift from the most recent season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the long-awaited return of Phaedra Parks. Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t been the same since Phaedra “left” the show, and I deeply missed her expert shade throwing during confessionals. It was refreshing to see her goof off and sport […] The post Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Jordan#Face To Face#Christian#Yahoo Lifestyle
Distractify

Maddie Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — When Is Her Due Date?

When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, TLC viewers were introduced to Kody Brown and his three wives — with he and wife No. 4 Robyn tying the knot in Season 1. The Brown family came to include a total of 18 children. These days, however, many of those kids are grown and have started families of their own. This includes Kody and Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Hoda Kotb reveals how she co-parents daughters with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have their co-parenting dynamic down pat eight months after ending their engagement. The “Today” show co-anchor, 58, called her ex-fiancé, 64, a “great dad” in an interview with People published Tuesday. “He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” she said of their schedule with daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. “It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it,” Kotb continued, noting that she and Schiffman have two nannies and are “very open about fixing things” so...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy