Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcomed Baby No. 1 Together: Get to Know Him

Adrienne Bailon is married to Israel Houghton , a contemporary Christian music singer and producer. The pair welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, August 16. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Adrienne’s husband.

Who Is Israel Houghton?

Israel is a six-time Grammy award winning gospel artist, songwriter and composer. His band, The New Breed, released their first album in 1997 and since their debut, has consistently pushed new music — leading to 17 Grammy award nominations.

How Did Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Meet?

The pair first crossed paths in 2013 during an event at the Christian Cultural Center in New York, according to Yahoo Lifestyle . Adrienne later starred in a film produced by Israel titled I’m in Love With a Church Girl .

When Did Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Get Married?

The pair tied the knot in Paris in December 2019. Adrienne and Israel exchanged their vows during an intimate ceremony at the Hotel Plaza Athénée in front of 70 guests.

How Many Kids Does Israel Houghton Have?

Israel has four kids from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Israel and Jordan.

In August 2022, Israel and Adrienne welcomed their first child together, a son named Ever James via surrogate.

“For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye …” the former Real cohost wrote via Instagram . “Our baby boy is here, and we are so in love! If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises.”

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she continued in her announcement. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Was Israel Houghton Previously Married?

Israel was previously married to gospel singer, Meleasa Houghton . The pair met through a church ministry and after dating for several months, tied the knot in 1994. The couple divorced in 2016 after more than two decades together.