Around the Tri States: Former city council member sentenced on meth charges; Street repairs to begin in Macomb
Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery has been sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County jail for possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem from a May 2021 traffic stop, during which police found a cigarette container in Hillery’s purse that had less than a gram of meth.
Public defender given $2,500 budget to find psychiatrist in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd approved for public defender Todd Nelson to spend as much as $2,500 for an expert witness in the case against a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash. Breeden Wike, 20, appeared Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit...
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
Warsaw man in Hancock County Jail after Quincy teen, missing for nearly three months, is found
WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl from Quincy was located. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A news release was sent May 26 requesting the public’s assistance in locating the girl.
Kansas City man in Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with hammer
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Kansas City man is in the Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with a hammer. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Michael G. Beach, 37, on Thursday, Aug. 18. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022
Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
Hannibal man, Hannibal woman facing drug charges in Pike County after traffic stop Monday
HULL, Ill. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:36 p.m. Monday on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a 2003 Chevrolet truck.
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
Blackledge writes that counsel was ‘less than efficient’ and asks for sentence to be vacated … then tells judge otherwise
QUINCY — Karen Blackledge sent a letter to the Adams County Circuit Clerk on July 27, saying her legal representation was “less than efficient and effective” and led her to agree May 5 to two 20-year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, when Judge Amy...
Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison
This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
Nearly 4 Out of 5 Pike County Residents Were Born in Missouri
This will add new meaning to the word "homegrown". New statistics that have just been shared that out of all the Missouri counties, Pike County has one of the highest rates of residents who were born in the state than just about any others. I saw this interesting ranking shared...
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Dustin Lynch Concert Scheduled For Saturday Night Canceled
The Hannibal Summer Bash concert featuring country music artist Dustin Lynch has been canceled for Saturday (tomorrow) Night. Organizers of the concert posted on the Hannibal BBQ Fest Facebook page breaking the news that the concert has indeed been canceled due to some inclement weather heading to the Tri-States tomorrow.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
