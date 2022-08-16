This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO