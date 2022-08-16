ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

khqa.com

Shootout in Macomb damages property

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022

Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
QUINCY, IL
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
lewispnj.com

Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life

Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
CANTON, MO
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident

On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
MACOMB, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison

This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
FORT MADISON, IA
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
MISSOURI STATE
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
1070 KHMO-AM

Dustin Lynch Concert Scheduled For Saturday Night Canceled

The Hannibal Summer Bash concert featuring country music artist Dustin Lynch has been canceled for Saturday (tomorrow) Night. Organizers of the concert posted on the Hannibal BBQ Fest Facebook page breaking the news that the concert has indeed been canceled due to some inclement weather heading to the Tri-States tomorrow.
HANNIBAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

