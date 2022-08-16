ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
khqa.com

Shootout in Macomb damages property

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
MACOMB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Quincy, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022

Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

2 Local Girls Host 3rd Annual Lemon-Aid Stand for Salvation Army

When Grace and June asked their mom if they can do a lemonade stand to donate to the Salvation Army three years ago they never would imagine how big it would get. On September 3 the annual Grace and June Lemon-Aid stand will take place throughout Adams County and a few counties in Missouri. Back in 2019 (which was the first year of the stand) the girls, and their parents, never would imagine how the event would grow. This year stands throughout Illinois and Missouri (Adams, Pike, & Brown Counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby, and Monroe Counties in Missouri) will be collecting money to give to the Salvation Army. When I asked the girls what made them come up with the idea for a lemon-aid stand they said.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
HANNIBAL, MO
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rooftop#Qpd#The Quincy Dunkin Donuts#The Land Of Lincoln
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident

On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
MACOMB, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison Police Department speeding enforcement

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department has announced their participation in an anti-speeding campaign. According to a news release, Fort Madison Police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and will be hosting a speeding campaign on Wednesday, August 17th.
khqa.com

Hannibal City Council, Fire Department reach contract agreement

At Tuesday's Hannibal city council meeting, the council voted to accept the new contract for the Hannibal Fire Department. There are only a few changes in the new contract. Firstly, holiday pay will be increased from $85 an hour to $100 an hour. Secondly, the department will start paying more...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come

Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison

This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
BARRY, IL
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
newschannel20.com

Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy