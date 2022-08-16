Denver Weather: Rain and flooding strike metro area
Denver residents can expect rainy weather and a high near 76 according to the National Weather Service. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms is before 1 p.m.
Monsoonal rains prompted a flood warning for multiple parts of the metro area. Flooding was recording in Broomfield, which saw 3.5 inches of rain fall over a two hour stretch.
According to the National Weather Service, that accounts for nearly a quarter of the annual precipitation for that area.
The rains brought some welcome relief to some areas though, as Boulder County rescinded stage 1 fire bans in unincorporated parts of the western parts of the county.
Wind will be calm, blowing from the north at 7 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Overnight will see a 20% chance of precipitation, and a low near 57.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
