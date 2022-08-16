Denver Weather: Rain and flooding strike metro area

Spader Way, next to the library and baseball fields. Road remains closed from 1st Ave to DesCombes Dr. Please avoid flooded roads. Courtesy of the Broomfield Police Department

Denver residents can expect rainy weather and a high near 76 according to the National Weather Service. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms is before 1 p.m.

Monsoonal rains prompted a flood warning for multiple parts of the metro area. Flooding was recording in Broomfield, which saw 3.5 inches of rain fall over a two hour stretch.

According to the National Weather Service, that accounts for nearly a quarter of the annual precipitation for that area.

The rains brought some welcome relief to some areas though, as Boulder County rescinded stage 1 fire bans in unincorporated parts of the western parts of the county.

Wind will be calm, blowing from the north at 7 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Overnight will see a 20% chance of precipitation, and a low near 57.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.