ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Denver Weather: Rain and flooding strike metro area

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPvge_0hJSfuPQ00
Spader Way, next to the library and baseball fields. Road remains closed from 1st Ave to DesCombes Dr. Please avoid flooded roads. Courtesy of the Broomfield Police Department

Denver residents can expect rainy weather and a high near 76 according to the National Weather Service. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms is before 1 p.m.

Monsoonal rains prompted a flood warning for multiple parts of the metro area. Flooding was recording in Broomfield, which saw 3.5 inches of rain fall over a two hour stretch.

According to the National Weather Service, that accounts for nearly a quarter of the annual precipitation for that area.

The rains brought some welcome relief to some areas though, as Boulder County rescinded stage 1 fire bans in unincorporated parts of the western parts of the county.

Wind will be calm, blowing from the north at 7 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Overnight will see a 20% chance of precipitation, and a low near 57.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments / 0

Related
broomfieldleader.com

The Front Range Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures, Few PM Storms

Very seasonable temperatures and small chances of afternoon storms. We are getting ready to say goodbye to summer. Temperatures drop into the 80s (most of the time) and storm chances remain confined to the afternoons and even then, fairly low (Figure 1) this week. The upper air ridge (blue line Figure 2) has shunted most of the moisture to the west and is bringing dry air down from the north over eastern Colorado. This is creating a stationary front along the Front Range with low storm chances to the northeast of the front (Figure 3).
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Flood#West Wind#Rain Fall#North Wind
The Denver Gazette

Broomfield streets flooded by heavy rain

Flooding was reported Tuesday across the Front Range, with Broomfield getting 3.5 inches of rain between 7 and 9:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Broomfield police closed Spader Way between First Avenue and DesCombes Drive because of the flooding. There were no immediate reports of damage to businesses or homes, said Clay Shuck, Broomfield's director of operations. ...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

First dusting of snow falls in Colorado mountains

Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range Wednesday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported. The snow was spotted on the peaks near Alma, Colorado in Park County. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the first report was on August 20, although that snow hit more of an area, covering much of the northern mountains. Read the full story from KUSA here.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Body recovered from Clear Creek in Denver metro area

According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the report of a water rescue call on Clear Creek at 64th and Beach Street on the afternoon of August 17. Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found deceased, with Adams County Fire Rescue ultimately recovering the body from the water.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
1310kfka.com

Flash flooding hits areas scarred by Marshall Fire

Marshall Fire burn scar areas see flash flooding. Louisville and Superior saw as much as 2 inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. More than 3 inches of rain fell in a single hour in Broomfield. That’s more than double the amount of rain Broomfield averages in all of August. While most of the flood waters have dissipated, the city is still assessing roadways, sidewalks, parks, and other open space for damage. No one was hurt.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Helicopters seen pouring concrete for a new lift in Loveland

Ski season in Loveland isn't until mid- to late October, but helicopter crews are busy at work pouring concrete.A Black Hawk helicopter was seen pouring the concrete at the Lift 6 in Loveland on Friday.Dustin Scharfer shot video of the operation and sent it CBS News Colorado.Helicopters are often used to pour concrete in locations difficult to access by other vehicles or equipment. It typically takes a high level of piloting skills and can be dangerous for both air and ground crews.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy