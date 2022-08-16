Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect
The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
KSLA
Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office honors couple that followed murder suspect who allegedly shot deputy
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County sheriff’s deputy shot in the face in early August is now at home recovering from his injuries. On Friday morning (Aug. 19), a Cass County couple was recognized for their part in locating the man responsible for that shooting. “We want...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
Jury selected in East Texas fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
ktoy1047.com
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department gave awards to two civilians at a ceremony today at the Bi-State Justice Building.
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
RELATED PEOPLE
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile
Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
ktoy1047.com
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
hopeprescott.com
Jimmie Smith Charged With Harassment
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jimmie Smith, 66, of Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with harassment and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
ktoy1047.com
De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase
The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
inforney.com
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
txktoday.com
Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting
The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
KXII.com
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Valliant teenager was injured in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Pushmataha County. Troopers said a 16-year-old from Valliant was driving a 2021 Honda Rancher on private property near Rufe Road, approximately 11 miles east of Rattan when the vehicle struck a ditch, lost control, and ejected the passenger around 6:15 a.m.
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
Male Victim Found Dead in Home Texarkana Police Investigate
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0