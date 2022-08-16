Read full article on original website
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Quincy is a part of one of the 16 Top Romantic Getaways in IL
A website put together a list of the top 16 Romantic Getaways you can take here in the Land of Lincoln, and Quincy, Illinois is a part of one of the getaways that make the list! Here are the details on the list and how Quincy is involved. According to...
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
This Missouri Calf Named Loona Refuses to Share the Cow Sprinkler
Some calves are hogs. Seriously. I can prove it with video showing a Missouri calf who hogs the cow sprinkler all to herself. Her name is Loona and Loona doesn't share. At all. This fun livestock moment happened in Ludlow, Missouri. It's necessary to share the backstory from the owner...
9 Homes For Sale In Missouri Over $10 Million
Buying any of these homes would have been a lot easier if I would have won the Mega Lottery. It's always nice to window shop every now and then, well I feel the same way when it comes to looking at homes that I will never be able to afford. Missouri has some of the most biggest and beautiful homes for families, hunters, and people who just want to buy land and start fresh. There are not a lot of homes for sale over $10 million in Missouri, but for those that make the list, you can see why they are listed over that price.
This Wild New Coaster Coming to Missouri’s Worlds of Fun in 2023
If you're a rollercoaster fan, make plans now for a trip to the Kansas City area as World's of Fun has announced there's a new ride coming in 2023 and it looks wild. With no explanation, World's of Fun dropped a video today about the Zambezi Zinger coming in 2023. Like large spiral climbs and huge drops with wicked turns? Here you go.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
You Won’t Believe What Secret Was Found In Abandoned Illinois KFC
A big secret was discovered in this abandoned KFC restaurant in Illinois. Play The Fun New Game Called Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant. When you're on a road trip with your friends and family, you can play a fun new game. It's called "Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant." Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there. Most chain restaurants, especially in the fast-food world design their building to look pretty much the same everywhere. So even if they remove the signs, you still know what it is.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
This Man Has Been on FBI & Missouri’s Most Wanted List 28 Years
We're approaching the 28th anniversary of a heinous crime in Missouri. The man who allegedly is responsible is still at large and still on the FBI and Missouri's most wanted list. The man in question is Timothy Coombs. He has several aliases including James Wilson, William Patterson, Cal Liberty and...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
Missouri Plans to Spend $100 Million Dollars on Charging Stations
If you have an electric car in Missouri, good news for you. If you don't have an electric car, perhaps this will inspire you to consider one. There are multiple reports that Missouri plans to invest $100 million dollars on charging stations. Government Technology shared the news that the state...
