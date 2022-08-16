ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
ILLINOIS STATE
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp

If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
MISSOURI STATE
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks

Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
9 Homes For Sale In Missouri Over $10 Million

Buying any of these homes would have been a lot easier if I would have won the Mega Lottery. It's always nice to window shop every now and then, well I feel the same way when it comes to looking at homes that I will never be able to afford. Missouri has some of the most biggest and beautiful homes for families, hunters, and people who just want to buy land and start fresh. There are not a lot of homes for sale over $10 million in Missouri, but for those that make the list, you can see why they are listed over that price.
MISSOURI STATE
You Won’t Believe What Secret Was Found In Abandoned Illinois KFC

A big secret was discovered in this abandoned KFC restaurant in Illinois. Play The Fun New Game Called Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant. When you're on a road trip with your friends and family, you can play a fun new game. It's called "Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant." Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there. Most chain restaurants, especially in the fast-food world design their building to look pretty much the same everywhere. So even if they remove the signs, you still know what it is.
DANVILLE, IL
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois

Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

