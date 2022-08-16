ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they’re seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program – the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing...
CLARKSDALE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
fox40jackson.com

Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate chaired state task force linking racism to climate change

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state’s government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force’s other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy