Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state’s government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force’s other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO