Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they’re seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding...
fox40jackson.com
Florida officials say 2 people have died from raw Louisiana oysters
A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the man who died had worked...
fox40jackson.com
Iowa state fair attendees say Biden ‘too old’ to run in 2024, motivated to vote by high inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters at the Iowa State Fair tell Fox News Digital that President Biden is “too old” to run, regardless of whether they support the sitting president or not, and that rising inflation is the top issue that will drive them to vote in the November midterms.
fox40jackson.com
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program – the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Texas inmate faces drug trafficking charges related to drone drops in prison yard
A Texas prison inmate serving time for robbery and burglary now faces federal charges in connection with using a drone to make prison yard drops to smuggle drugs and contraband into a correctional facility. Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...
fox40jackson.com
Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate chaired state task force linking racism to climate change
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state’s government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force’s other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice.”
fox40jackson.com
State Personnel Board approves MDHS request for new legal counsel in TANF litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Thursday brought new developments in the Mississippi Department of Human Service’s TANF case. DHS appeals to the State Personnel Board to hire a new law firm to take over ongoing litigation after ousting Brad Pigott. Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson...
Comments / 0