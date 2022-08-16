Minority Nurse: Mary Dolansky, Sarah C. Hirsh Professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, discussed the future of nursing school curriculums. “What we observed in the COVID crisis,” says Dolansky, “was an opportunity for nurses to stand up and speak out more. We were the ones at the frontline and had the potential to be more innovative and responsive. Many great nurses did step up and speak up, but we need to ensure that every nurse can speak up for patients in future crises or even advocate for our patients now. Nurses can be the biggest advocates for patients.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO