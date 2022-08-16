Read full article on original website
Multidisciplinary team of researchers earn JobsOhio grant
A team of Case Western Reserve University researchers led by Susann Brady-Kalnay, a professor of molecular biology and microbiology, neurosciences and pathology, received a 2022 JobsOhio grant for their work, “Translation of New Detection Technologies.”. The team, which includes the Department of Physics’ Robert Brown and Robert Deissler, is...
Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative Departmental Diversity Seminar
Join Case Western Reserve University’s Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative Sept. 22 for a lecture, reception and student discussion. Macarius Donneyong, assistant professor in the Colleges of Pharmacy and Public Health at The Ohio State University, will present “The Role of Social Determinants of Health in the Effectiveness of Prescribed Medications” from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a reception from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and aspiring scientist student discussion from 5 to 6 p.m.
Undergraduates complete scholarship program with MetroHealth Medical Center
Two Case Western Reserve University students were awarded scholarships to conduct research at MetroHealth Medical Center this summer. David Henry Greentree, a rising fourth-year medical anthropology and biology double major, and Danyel Crosby, a rising third-year nutritional biochemistry major, focused their projects on healthcare access in downtown Cleveland. The Edward...
Nursing’s Mary Dolansky discussed the future of nursing instruction
Minority Nurse: Mary Dolansky, Sarah C. Hirsh Professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, discussed the future of nursing school curriculums. “What we observed in the COVID crisis,” says Dolansky, “was an opportunity for nurses to stand up and speak out more. We were the ones at the frontline and had the potential to be more innovative and responsive. Many great nurses did step up and speak up, but we need to ensure that every nurse can speak up for patients in future crises or even advocate for our patients now. Nurses can be the biggest advocates for patients.”
