KOLO TV Reno
Enjoy the ancient Chinese sporting tradition of dragon boat racing at the Sparks Marina
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teams of 20 paddlers get decked out in bright and colorful designs will race across the Sparks Marina to therhythmic pulse of a ceremonial drummer. The annual Dragon Boat Festival includes a health and wellness village, Asian Cultural Expo and performance stage, vendors, food trucks, artisan village and more.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Reno, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Reno High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on August 18, 2022, 17:30:00. Reno High SchoolBishop Manogue Catholic High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KOLO TV Reno
Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
nevadasagebrush.com
The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name
All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
Nevada Appeal
Community Bulletin Board for Aug. 17
If you’re a member, your plan should be to visit Churchill County Museum from 1-3 p.m. You’ll get to partake in a raffle, book sale and get to meet our new director, Mel Glover. Also, researchers are welcomed back into the research. The museum is still in the...
visitcarsoncity.com
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
2news.com
Bully's Second Annual Battle of the Beers This Weekend
Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill is inviting Northern Nevada to choose their favorite beer at the second annual Battle of the Beers showdown, Aug. 19 and 20 at the Robb Drive location. The epic two-day event will feature dozens of regional beers all vying for the title of Reno’s...
Record-Courier
Genoa hopes for sweet Candy Dance
A year after the Caldor Fire cast a pall over many events, including Genoa’s traditional Candy Dance, coordinators are hopeful for a “normal” event this year. “We’re trying to keep things moving along,” said Interim Genoa Town Manager Amanda Reid. “We missed a year with COVID and then last year we were coming out of it so there were still some concerns. This year we are hoping to get back into a more ‘normal’ candy dance.”
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
thefallonpost.org
Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle
Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
2news.com
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better
The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Nevada Appeal
West named NVO's first chief strategy officer
Aaron West, a 1989 Churchill County High School graduate, has been hired as NVO Construction’s first chief strategy officer, the company announced. West joins the Reno-based NVO after serving as CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance for nearly a decade. He will join the company to help expand its footprint.
