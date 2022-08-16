Chiefs assigned top CBS broadcast team for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

CBS Sports has announced its broadcast team lineups for the 2022 NFL season along with the games they’ll call in Week 1.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are set to embark on their sixth season together. They’re the top crew for CBS and get the opportunity to call the “marquee game” on the network every week.

In Week 1, this trio will be calling the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. CT. If you’re the superstitious type, you might not be too thrilled to hear this news. Romo, Nantz and Wolfson called seven games for K.C. last season and their record during that span was 4-3. That includes the most recent game the team played — the AFC title game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s good news to know that the network views this game as its marquee matchup. There are divisional matchups between the Steelers and Bengals, and the Patriots and Dolphins on CBS during the opening weekend as well, but it’s a cross-conference game between Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray that draws the top crew.

Perhaps Kansas City’s demise has been greatly exaggerated this offseason? Maybe they’re interested because of the new faces on offense and the defense for the Chiefs. Maybe the storyline between Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury is drawing some intrigue. We’ll find out what the angle is soon enough, with Week 1 rapidly approaching.