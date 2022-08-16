ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Manchester man killed in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night. Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was […]
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
HARTFORD, CT

