Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Manchester man killed in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night. Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was […]
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting
A reported shooting is under investigation at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, sources told News 8.
Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Police searching for suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: The man was identified as 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor. A warrant has been […]
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
Eyewitness News
27-year-old security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
Register Citizen
Man convicted of 2012 West Haven killing awaiting new trial three years after verdict overturned
MILFORD — The man convicted of pulling the trigger during a 2012 West Haven killing is awaiting a new trial more than three years after the state Supreme Court overturned a jury’s verdicts in his case. Eugene Walker, 36, appeared briefly before Judge Peter Brown on Wednesday in...
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State college student, 20, wounded in New Haven shooting, officials say
NEW HAVEN — A 20-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, officials said. New Haven police said the wounded man walked into Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday night. Hospital officials reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had sought care around...
Register Citizen
Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
