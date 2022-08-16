Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday night
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge
fox32chicago.com
YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's office disabled
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's Office was disabled Friday. The account is used to provide public access to court proceedings. The office was notified by Google that it was disabled due to ‘unspecified violations of unspecified YouTube Community Guidelines.’. According to the...
Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
Universal basic income 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in nine days
Residents in the city of Evanston, Illinois, have nine days to apply for a basic income pilot program, which will give participants $500 a month for a year.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: BA.5 Subvariant, Paxlovid and More
Which COVID variants are responsible for cases in the Chicago area and the U.S.?. The number of variants making up new cases has continued to decline as one omicron subvariant continues to grow its dominance. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID Variant...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
CPS CEO announces record number of after school programs
The CEO of Chicago Pubic Schools is making some big promises in an address to the City Club on Wednesday.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/18/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
More than dozen workers fired from medical center, claim wrongful termination
Local healthcare workers claim wrongful termination and the medical center that let them go claims that they had to follow the law. Alivio Medical Center said in a statement that concerning employment matters, they must adhere to applicable laws.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack
Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
ccc.edu
A Second Chance at College: City Colleges Expands Fresh Start Debt Forgiveness Program
For two years, City Colleges of Chicago’s Fresh Start debt forgiveness program has given former students a second chance at their education. The program has invited those who left one of our colleges with debt within the last 10 years to come back to class and re-ignite their college journeys.
parentherald.com
Chicago Mom Severs Both Feet in Boating Accident, Faces Long Recovery Using Prosthetics
What was supposed to be a relaxing holiday turned into a nightmare for a Chicago mom who severed both her feet during a boating accident at the Playpen. Lana Batochir, a mom-of-two, will have to get used to prosthetics as the accident left her with both feet amputated. The 34-year-old mom said that she thought she was going to die right there in the water when she could no longer paddle to safety.
United Airlines hiring hundreds of new employees as airlines struggle with delays, cancelations
Chicago-based United Airlines is looking to hire hundreds of new employees as part of a plan to decrease delays and cancelations.
‘Excellence was always his motto’: Mother of Jeffrey Pub victim speaks out
CHICAGO — The mother of one of the three men killed in the Jeffrey Pub hit-and-run spoke out Friday during a balloon release. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were all killed last Sunday outside of Jeffrey Pub in South Shore. Police said a silver sedan was traveling southbound when it […]
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
