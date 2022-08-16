Read full article on original website
Axe Throwing Now Available at Minnesota’s North Shore Adventure Park
A trip up Minnesota's North Shore is always a great idea. There are beautiful sights to behold, outdoor adventures to be had and fun businesses to visit. This week, another activity option opened to the public and this one is pretty cool. The North Shore’s first permanent outdoor axe throwing...
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
boreal.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
Free Beaver Bay Concert Announced After Controversial Cancellation of Shenandoah
Last week, country music lovers in the Northland were disappointed to learn the 'Rock The Docks' concert, scheduled for August 20 in Two Harbors, had been cancelled. The show was to be headlined by Shenandoah, a group who any lover of 90's country music knows well. In their August 11...
