Jefferson, TX

Kicker 102.5

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
K945

New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown

A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Happening this Weekend in Texarkana – August 19 & 20

Another weekend full of fun and entertainment in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This is our weekly rundown of events and activities for the weekend, from Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes. The Pioneer Days Festival is underway in New Boston Texas this weekend. The carnival rides, fair foods, live music, and...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
HARLETON, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
Tiffany Tillema

Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure

Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
WINNSBORO, TX
q973radio.com

Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?

Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD looking for runaway teen girl

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
inforney.com

Marshall Pet Adopt Center celebrates low euthanasia rate for 1-year birthday

The Marshall Pet Adopt Center recently celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday as a newly modern low-kill facility, saving the lives of hundreds of animals. Comparing the number of deaths at the former shelter to the new no-kill shelter, the euthanasia rate dropped dramatically over the past 10 years, falling from 76 percent in 2012 to currently 20 percent in the first half of year 2022.
MARSHALL, TX
swark.today

Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose

Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

