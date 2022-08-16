Read full article on original website
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Gateway Farmers’ Market 25 Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Texarkana
Wow, it is hard to believe that Gateway Farmers' Market has been around for a quarter of a century. That's right, and that's why you don't want to miss their 25th-year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, August 20. What All Can You Buy at Gateway Farmers' Market?. Not only will you...
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown
A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
Happening this Weekend in Texarkana – August 19 & 20
Another weekend full of fun and entertainment in Texarkana and surrounding areas. This is our weekly rundown of events and activities for the weekend, from Crossties and Hobbs Manufactured Homes. The Pioneer Days Festival is underway in New Boston Texas this weekend. The carnival rides, fair foods, live music, and...
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
Perfect Weather for Pioneer Days in New Boston, Tx This Weekend
It's the 51st Annual New Boston Pioneer Days, The Hottest Festival in Texas and it's this weekend. Going on tonight and runs through Saturday, August 20. Enjoy the carnival and rides Thursday & Friday (Armbands $25 or tickets) from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. Saturday rides are from 11 AM-3 PM then 6 PM -10 PM.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
Love Gardening? Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener in Texarkana
If you love to garden and you want to learn more about gardening and you want to share that love and knowledge with others then maybe it's time you took the next step to become a Master Gardener. When Are Classes to Become a Red Dirt Master Gardener?. The Miller...
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
You Can Volunteer At CASA Texarkana And Help Local Children
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana needs volunteers now more than ever. The Texarkana Court Appointed Special Advocates had this to say about the need for volunteers in our area:. We are seeking volunteers to change a child’s story. Every child deserves to have a CASA with them....
Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?
Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
BCPD looking for runaway teen girl
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
Marshall Pet Adopt Center celebrates low euthanasia rate for 1-year birthday
The Marshall Pet Adopt Center recently celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday as a newly modern low-kill facility, saving the lives of hundreds of animals. Comparing the number of deaths at the former shelter to the new no-kill shelter, the euthanasia rate dropped dramatically over the past 10 years, falling from 76 percent in 2012 to currently 20 percent in the first half of year 2022.
Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose
Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
