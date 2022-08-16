ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/19: 100 Links, Stumbling Media Time, and Roger Gets His Do-Over

So, that’s over. Sort of. While the Browns are without their franchise quarterback for 11 games, and while the team didn’t put itself in the best light yesterday, the important thing to remember is this: Your webdork had to sort through well over 100 saved links from yesterday and try to turn this outpouring of words into some semblance of order this morning.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)

It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
Browns Analyst Shares Who Carries The Most Pressure Now

The Cleveland Browns can now plan accordingly after learning about Deshaun Watson‘s fate. They now know that they must count 11 games before their prized quarterback takes the field. It’s clear that Watson’s first year of his five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal will be shortened due to his suspension....
