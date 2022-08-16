Read full article on original website
Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend
It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
Podcast: Charmyn Ho, head of crypto insights at Bybit talks NFTs, GameFi, the state of crypto and more
It’s been quite the turbulent year in the crypto markets so far in 2022, with words like “contagion”, “death spiral” and “recession” entering vocabulary – a far cry from the up-only environment of the previous year. However, July provided somewhat of a...
Asia Broadband Inc. seeks to further unite the crypto and gold worlds
Asia Broadband, Inc. wants to further unite cryptocurrency and gold in a bid to improve the company’s digital asset development group. Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) announced via a press release on Thursday, August 18th, that it is moving to further unite crypto and gold with the retainment of a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and cybersecurity expert.
Financial institutions are more interested than ever in crypto, says CF Benchmarks CEO
The CEO of CF Benchmarks has revealed that financial institutions are more interested in cryptocurrency than ever. The CEO of Benchmarks, Sui Chung, told Blockworks in a recent interview that institutional interest in cryptocurrency is now higher than ever. CF Benchmarks is a subsidiary of Kraken. The company is an...
Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August
The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
Ex-BitMEX CEO says short ETH before Merge, but should you?
BitMEX’s former CEO says an unsuccessful ETH merge will cause a price crash. The Merge, expected in mid-September, will see Ethereum transition to a Proof-of-Stake. Ethereum has been gaining ahead of the merged platform. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum ETH/USD could crash if the anticipated merge flops....
Ethereum price falls for four successive days, has the Merge craze fizzled?
After a strong rally since the beginning of July 2022, the crypto market is once again under selling pressure. The broad crypto market has been retreating for the last four days with Ethereum price sliding below $1,850. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,843.86 with a 5.46%...
What next for the FTX token as it fails another breakout?
FTX exchange has witnessed increasing trading volumes. The exchange has remained stable while most crypto exchanges scaled down in the bear market. FTT is correcting after failing a breakout for a second time. FTX token FTT/USD is once again sliding after hitting the $32 level. This is the second time...
Why is Celsius up by more than 11% in the last 24 hours?
Celsius token is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the market today. CEL, the native token of the Celsius platform, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. CEL is up by more than 11% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market in the process.
Crypto.com secures approval as a crypto asset business from UK’s FCA
Crypto.com has recently been approved or registered in Singapore, UAE (Dubai), Italy, South Korea and Canada among other jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has yet secured another regulatory approval as it continues its global expansion. On Wednesday, the exchange announced it had been approved as a crypto asset business by the...
I would never bet against Bitcoin, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says he still hopes it is possible for Bitcoin price to rally in 2022, even as he acknowledges the risks of fresh downsides. Powell had predicted the last rally could have seen ‘Bugatti for1 BTC’ purchases. Bitcoin currently trades around $23,680. Kraken CEO Jesse...
STG price prediction after Binance listed Stargate Finance
STG price went parabolic on Friday after being listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The Stargate Finance token jumped by more than 80% and soared to the highest level since June 1. It has recovered by about 100% from its lowest level this week, giving it a market cap of over $69 million.
Colombia planning to launch Digital Currency to curb tax evasion
The government of Colombia has revealed that it is planning to launch a digital currency to curb tax evasion and enhance the traceability of citizens’ transactions. The plan for the digital currency was revealed through a statement given by Luis Carlos Reyes, who is the head of the Colombian tax authority DIAN. The move comes amid a move by many countries towards digitizing their economies to better understand and control the flow of money.
Bitcoin could slip below $21k as the broader market dips again
Bitcoin has dropped below the $22k support level after losing more than 6% of its value and could record further losses soon. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming since the start of the week. The broader market has lost more than 6% of its value over the last 24 hours, causing the total market cap to drop below the $1.1 trillion mark earlier today.
Oil Profit Review 2022 - Is It Legit or a Scam
We are aware of numerous websites which use false celebrity endorsements to send customers to unregulated brokers or call centers. Our website will only send customers to partners who have provided us with the required regulatory assurances. This is a marketing offer and our regulated partners will indicate what services they have available upon registration.
Bitcoin Cash price prediction ahead of FOMC minutes
Bitcoin Cash price crashed sharply as investors waited for the upcoming FOMC minutes. The BCH token dropped to a low of $135, which was much lower than this month’s high of $147.90. Its market cap has dropped to over $2.6 billion. FOMC minutes ahead. Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies...
