ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Texas State
City
Atlanta, LA
City
Jonesboro, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Top Girls#Maxpreps#Pace Academy#Highschoolsports#Marist#Catholic#Nfhs
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish

The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former Bulldog football star commits to LSU

Former Ascension Catholic standout and current St. James senior Khai Prean officially announced his college commitment on Tuesday night. Prean decided to stay close to home with his commitment to LSU. His pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers continued a tremendous hot streak by the program, which has skyrocketed its class ranking inside the top 10.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen

Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests

BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Parish football teams set for scrimmages

Parish football teams will get their first taste of competition this week as they take part in their fall scrimmages. Some of those contests will be played on Thursday evening. Others are scheduled for Friday. Ascension Catholic is coming off of a run to the state quarterfinals in 2021. The...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy