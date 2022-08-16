Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
brproud.com
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: New LSU Safety Commit Kylin Jackson Went Beast Mode In His HS Scrimmage This Week
New LSU safety commit Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. (Zachary HS) looked impressive during his scrimmage this week. Check it out:
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish
The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Former Bulldog football star commits to LSU
Former Ascension Catholic standout and current St. James senior Khai Prean officially announced his college commitment on Tuesday night. Prean decided to stay close to home with his commitment to LSU. His pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers continued a tremendous hot streak by the program, which has skyrocketed its class ranking inside the top 10.
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
WAFB.com
New efforts underway to clear out 81 tons of litter behind LSU’s Burden Center
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. At the city dock, a makeshift...
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen
Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
wbrz.com
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Parish football teams set for scrimmages
Parish football teams will get their first taste of competition this week as they take part in their fall scrimmages. Some of those contests will be played on Thursday evening. Others are scheduled for Friday. Ascension Catholic is coming off of a run to the state quarterfinals in 2021. The...
brproud.com
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
