Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have
On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Darien, IL USA
Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery
If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Two Hundred Skydivers To Go For World Record In Ottawa
A skydiving world record attempt in Ottawa will involve 200 jumpers and 10 aircraft. Skydivers will descend on Skydive Chicago next week to attempt a “200-way Head-Down Vertical World” skydiving record. All jumpers exit their planes and fly together to create one big formation. Flying at 19,000 feet, the skydivers will have 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They'll be falling at speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield Zoo’s gorilla, JoJo, heads to Field Museum
JoJo, the silverback gorilla at Brookfield Zoo who died July 31 during surgery to treat an acute illness, is destined to become part of the collection at the Field Museum. The news, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times last week, was confirmed by officials at the Chicago Zoological Society and the Field Museum. It doesn’t appear that JoJo’s remains will be placed on display.
The Independent Newspapers
End of an era
Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Animal Shelter At Capacity: Furever Homes Needed
Many local animal shelters, including Kane County Animal Control, are seeing more animals come in than the facilities are able to adopt out. During the early days of the COVID pandemic when workers were told to stay home, rescue groups and animal shelters reported an influx of people who wanted to adopt or foster an animal.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
One hurt in Cherry Valley crash
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hurt in a crash in Cherry Valley Wednesday morning. Police were called to the intersection of Baxter Road and Mulford Road around 8 a.m. for reports of a crash. They found that a car and a pickup truck had collided when they arrived. The driver of the […]
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0