city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment
WHAT: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide. Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School. WHEN:. 10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18. WHERE:. Eastside Elementary School. 844 N Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN...
WIBC.com
Receiving Multiple Accolades, Purdue University Ranks At #4 In The Nation For Trust
U.S. News and World Report asked top college officials to identify institutions in their “Best Colleges” category that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities. One Indiana school made the top 10 list. Purdue University ranked at #8 for most innovative universities in the country.
Inside Indiana Business
The Farmers Bank names branch manager
The Farmers Bank has named Dan Barnard branch manager at its Frankfort office. He most recently was a branch manager at PNC Bank in downtown Indianapolis. Barnard holds a degree from the College of DuPage.
Muncie business facing 2 federal class action lawsuits for a data breach
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie business is facing two federal class action lawsuits over a data breach. The lawsuits against Accutech Systems Corp., obtained by 13News, were filed in California and Indiana. They claim a data breach August 2021 exposed personal and financial information for nearly 40,000 people. The...
wfyi.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
WISH-TV
Meet Patrick Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Patrick Mapes is the superintendent for Perry Township Schools. He assumed the role in...
Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
WLFI.com
Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon. Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission. "Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just...
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
wfyi.org
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
Fishers H.S. responds to 'Defund the Police' poster in classroom with fallen officer's brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools are addressing an incident involving the brother of a fallen police officer. Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger brother still attends the high school. Shahnavaz was shot and killed...
Hiring scam costs Greenwood man thousands
Imagine being scammed out of thousands of dollars and your bank essentially telling you too bad - all while saying you authorized the transaction.
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
Current Publishing
Carmel PD deputy chief facing allegations to retire, drops merit board appeal
Carmel Police Dept. Deputy Chief Joe Bickel, who was facing possible termination for alleged inappropriate behavior toward female employees, has decided to retire rather than continue an appeal that was before the Carmel Police Dept. Merit Board. Bickel filed a notice of retirement and a motion to dismiss the appeal...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses city’s move to automated trash pickup
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets discusses the city’s expected move towards automated trash pickup - and how it could help free up city employees. Plus, an update on construction of the aquatic center and the success of the city’s farmers market.
