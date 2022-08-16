ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WIBC.com

Receiving Multiple Accolades, Purdue University Ranks At #4 In The Nation For Trust

U.S. News and World Report asked top college officials to identify institutions in their “Best Colleges” category that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities. One Indiana school made the top 10 list. Purdue University ranked at #8 for most innovative universities in the country.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

The Farmers Bank names branch manager

The Farmers Bank has named Dan Barnard branch manager at its Frankfort office. He most recently was a branch manager at PNC Bank in downtown Indianapolis. Barnard holds a degree from the College of DuPage.
FRANKFORT, IN
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
wfyi.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Meet Patrick Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Patrick Mapes is the superintendent for Perry Township Schools. He assumed the role in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Richard Cordray
WLFI.com

Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon. Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission. "Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just...
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land

The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
Current Publishing

Carmel PD deputy chief facing allegations to retire, drops merit board appeal

Carmel Police Dept. Deputy Chief Joe Bickel, who was facing possible termination for alleged inappropriate behavior toward female employees, has decided to retire rather than continue an appeal that was before the Carmel Police Dept. Merit Board. Bickel filed a notice of retirement and a motion to dismiss the appeal...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

