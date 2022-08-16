Read full article on original website
Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024
FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
State reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. But because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor...
9 file to run for Moorhead City Council
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Nine people, including all but one incumbent, have declared their candidacies for Moorhead City Council. One seat in each of Moorhead’s wards are up for election this November, with three of four incumbents throwing their hats back into the ring. Chuck Hendrickson of Ward 4 is the only candidate running unopposed.
Turtle returned to Sheyenne River in ‘shell-fless’ act fire dept. says
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A large snapping turtle that stopped traffic on a West Fargo street has been safely returned to the Sheyenne River. The fire dept. says it truly serves all residents of West Fargo, including the turtle. The dept. says the turtle got a little snappy on Friday.
Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race
FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
Pro life rally held across from new Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – A pro life organization and the Diocese of Crookston held a rally across from the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new Moorhead location Friday evening. They said they are grateful abortions could soon no longer be lawful in North Dakota, but are concerned the state’s only abortion clinic moved three miles away where the procedure is legal.
Honor Guard, VA at odds over volunteer rules in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard and the VA are at a standoff because of some rule changes. Emails detail the onboarding process for volunteers involved in military burials at Fargo National Cemetery. We spoke with a leader who says mandatory screenings are overstepping boundaries. The...
State Fire Marshal says dog accidentally caused Dilworth apartment fire
DILWORTH, MINN. (KFGO) – The State Fire Marshal investigating the cause of the apartment fire in Dilworth Wednesday morning says it was accidentally caused by a family dog. Food was being cooked in a toaster on the stove when a dog got up on the counter to try and get the food. The dog accidentally turned the stove’s burners on, which started other items on the stove on fire.
After backlash, Fargo School Board votes to reinstate Pledge at meetings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board voted 8-1 Thursday to reinstate the recitation of the pledge at all regular board meetings just nine days after voting to stop reciting the pledge. The vote came after backlash from the board’s decision earlier this month to stop reciting the pledge.
Suspect wanted in death of man in downtown Fargo being sought
FARGO (KFGO) – Police are on the search for a man wanted in the death of another man found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Police responded to the 50 block of North Broadway where they found a man dead, on the east side of a structure. Authorities are looking...
Fargo Police identify stabbing suspect, victim in critical condition
FARGO (KFGO) – Police have identified a man arrested in a stabbing Wednesday night near the Exxon station on 13th Avenue South in Fargo as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Kane fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest about an hour later.
Man acquitted in first prosecution under Fargo’s hate crime law
FARGO (KFGO) – A Cass County District Court jury has found a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man outside Cactus Jack’s Saloon in October. He claimed he acted in self-defense.
Person stabbed in south Fargo Wednesday night; 2 suspects in custody following foot chase
FARGO (KFGO) – One person was hospitalized and two people are in custody following a stabbing in Fargo. Police responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the Exxon station at 3441 13th Avenue South. Police tell KFGO News that the suspects fled on foot and were chased down by officers.
Fan Code of Conduct Established for NDSU Football Games
FARGO, N.D. – The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have added beer and seltzers to concession stand offerings for Bison football games during the upcoming 2022 season. Final points of sale are being determined, but sales will be allowed stadium-wide until the beginning of the fourth quarter and consumption will be allowed in all seating sections.
NDSU Women’s Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – North Dakota State women’s basketball and head coach Jory Collins have announced the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The schedule features 29 games, including 13 at Scheels Center. NDSU will start the season on the road at Montana on Nov. 7. The Bison will then open their home schedule with four straight games at Scheels Center beginning with Mayville State on Nov. 10 and Valley City State on Nov. 14.
Dietz joins NDSU Women’s Basketball Staff as Graduate Manager
FARGO – North Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of Emily Dietz to the Bison staff as a graduate student manager. In her role, Dietz will assist with the day-to-day operations of NDSU women’s basketball, film breakdown, analytics and community service activities.
Kindred, LLM top preseason 9B & 11B football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) Defending champions top the North Dakota Class 9B and 11B football rankings released this evening, voted on by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In 9B, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, who went unbeaten in 2021 on their way to a state title, starts the year as #1. Cavalier...
Eight in a row for the RedHawks after win over Dogs
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo-Moorhead won their eighth consecutive game as they edged the Chicago Dogs 3-2 on Friday night in Rosemont, IL. Peyton Wigginton (8-2) went seven strong innings to win his fourth straight decision. He allowed a run on four hits, striking out six. Drew Ward broke a scoreless tie...
Phoenix Sproles Setting High Expectations For Senior Season With NDSU Football
FARGO, N.D (KVRR/Nick Couzin)— North Dakota State receiver Phoenix Sproles is back for a fifth season and is sure to be one of the go-to targets for quarterback Cam Miller this fall for that 7-11 connection. Why is that? Well Sproles is coming off a 2021 campaign where he...
