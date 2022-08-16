ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024

FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

State reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. But because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

9 file to run for Moorhead City Council

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Nine people, including all but one incumbent, have declared their candidacies for Moorhead City Council. One seat in each of Moorhead’s wards are up for election this November, with three of four incumbents throwing their hats back into the ring. Chuck Hendrickson of Ward 4 is the only candidate running unopposed.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
740thefan.com

Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race

FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
CASS COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Pro life rally held across from new Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – A pro life organization and the Diocese of Crookston held a rally across from the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new Moorhead location Friday evening. They said they are grateful abortions could soon no longer be lawful in North Dakota, but are concerned the state’s only abortion clinic moved three miles away where the procedure is legal.
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Honor Guard, VA at odds over volunteer rules in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard and the VA are at a standoff because of some rule changes. Emails detail the onboarding process for volunteers involved in military burials at Fargo National Cemetery. We spoke with a leader who says mandatory screenings are overstepping boundaries. The...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

State Fire Marshal says dog accidentally caused Dilworth apartment fire

DILWORTH, MINN. (KFGO) – The State Fire Marshal investigating the cause of the apartment fire in Dilworth Wednesday morning says it was accidentally caused by a family dog. Food was being cooked in a toaster on the stove when a dog got up on the counter to try and get the food. The dog accidentally turned the stove’s burners on, which started other items on the stove on fire.
DILWORTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Asbestos#Housing Authority#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Lashkowitz High Rise#Fhra
740thefan.com

After backlash, Fargo School Board votes to reinstate Pledge at meetings

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board voted 8-1 Thursday to reinstate the recitation of the pledge at all regular board meetings just nine days after voting to stop reciting the pledge. The vote came after backlash from the board’s decision earlier this month to stop reciting the pledge.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Suspect wanted in death of man in downtown Fargo being sought

FARGO (KFGO) – Police are on the search for a man wanted in the death of another man found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Police responded to the 50 block of North Broadway where they found a man dead, on the east side of a structure. Authorities are looking...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo Police identify stabbing suspect, victim in critical condition

FARGO (KFGO) – Police have identified a man arrested in a stabbing Wednesday night near the Exxon station on 13th Avenue South in Fargo as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Kane fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest about an hour later.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Man acquitted in first prosecution under Fargo’s hate crime law

FARGO (KFGO) – A Cass County District Court jury has found a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man outside Cactus Jack’s Saloon in October. He claimed he acted in self-defense.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
740thefan.com

Fan Code of Conduct Established for NDSU Football Games

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have added beer and seltzers to concession stand offerings for Bison football games during the upcoming 2022 season. Final points of sale are being determined, but sales will be allowed stadium-wide until the beginning of the fourth quarter and consumption will be allowed in all seating sections.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

NDSU Women’s Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – North Dakota State women’s basketball and head coach Jory Collins have announced the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The schedule features 29 games, including 13 at Scheels Center. NDSU will start the season on the road at Montana on Nov. 7. The Bison will then open their home schedule with four straight games at Scheels Center beginning with Mayville State on Nov. 10 and Valley City State on Nov. 14.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Dietz joins NDSU Women’s Basketball Staff as Graduate Manager

FARGO – North Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of Emily Dietz to the Bison staff as a graduate student manager. In her role, Dietz will assist with the day-to-day operations of NDSU women’s basketball, film breakdown, analytics and community service activities.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Kindred, LLM top preseason 9B & 11B football rankings

(KFGO/KNFL) Defending champions top the North Dakota Class 9B and 11B football rankings released this evening, voted on by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In 9B, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, who went unbeaten in 2021 on their way to a state title, starts the year as #1. Cavalier...
KINDRED, ND
740thefan.com

Eight in a row for the RedHawks after win over Dogs

(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo-Moorhead won their eighth consecutive game as they edged the Chicago Dogs 3-2 on Friday night in Rosemont, IL. Peyton Wigginton (8-2) went seven strong innings to win his fourth straight decision. He allowed a run on four hits, striking out six. Drew Ward broke a scoreless tie...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy