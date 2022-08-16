DILWORTH, MINN. (KFGO) – The State Fire Marshal investigating the cause of the apartment fire in Dilworth Wednesday morning says it was accidentally caused by a family dog. Food was being cooked in a toaster on the stove when a dog got up on the counter to try and get the food. The dog accidentally turned the stove’s burners on, which started other items on the stove on fire.

