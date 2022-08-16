ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

froggyweb.com

Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024

FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

State reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. But because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
KX News

North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race

FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
CASS COUNTY, ND
froggyweb.com

Pro life rally held across from new Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – A pro life organization and the Diocese of Crookston held a rally across from the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new Moorhead location Friday evening. They said they are grateful abortions could soon no longer be lawful in North Dakota, but are concerned the state’s only abortion clinic moved three miles away where the procedure is legal.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo

(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KFYR-TV

A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
BISMARCK, ND
froggyweb.com

Anti-abortion activists to rally across street from Moorhead abortion clinic

MOORHEAD – Anti-abortion activists will rally Friday night across the street from Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead, which recently relocated from Fargo after the U-S Supreme Court decision made abortion illegal in North Dakota. Outgoing state Representative Tim Miller from Prinsburg is with Pro-Life Action Ministries. He...
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Wednesday morning fire damages Dilworth apartments, no injuries

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO) – No injuries were reported in a fire in an apartment building in Dilworth. Fire departments from Dilworth and Moorhead responded to the call just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at 603 1st Ave. NW. Fire Chief Mark Empting says first arriving crews found smoke coming from...
DILWORTH, MN
froggyweb.com

After backlash, Fargo School Board votes to reinstate Pledge at meetings

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board voted 8-1 Thursday to reinstate the recitation of the pledge at all regular board meetings just nine days after voting to stop reciting the pledge. The vote came after backlash from the board’s decision earlier this month to stop reciting the pledge.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Fargo Park’s Annual Island Park Show Scheduled For August 27 & 28

Explore, unwind and shop at the Fargo Park District’s Island Park Show! Come to beautiful Island Park and shop in the shade at this two-day event on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Explore more than 75 different booths featuring fine arts and crafts. Shop for unique treasures to take home such as handmade baskets, pottery, candles, jewelry, decorative wood items, clothing and much more! Island Park Show is held August 27 from 10:00 am-5:00 pm and August 28 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm in Island Park.
FARGO, ND

