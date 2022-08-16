George Pickens lives up to the hype in first preseason game

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been hyped up a lot throughout training camp. Pickens has made numerous highlight catches and is showing the ability to be a talented player after the catch.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking like geniuses right now. It appears that they got a steal in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected George Pickens. Pickens showed flashes of brilliance during his time at the University of Georgia, but he missed much of his junior season due to a torn ACL. Pickens now looks healthy again.

The rookie wide receiver is a menace for opposing defensive backs. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger takes note of Pickens’ blocking and ability to gain separation.

George Pickens caught three catches for 43 yards in his NFL preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks. The highlight of the day came when Pickens caught a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone late in the first quarter.

Pickens displayed the ability to gain separation, excellent body control, and a large catch radius during his first NFL preseason action.

Pickens is known to throw pancake blocks from his days at Georgia. It is fun to see him continuing that trend in the NFL.