Read full article on original website
Related
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: Missouri Part of “Heat Belt” by 2053, See 125 Degree Days
For all of our sakes, hope and pray this study is wrong. The claim is that in the next 30 years Missouri will become a part of what is being referred to as a "Heat Belt" that will see some days reach temperatures of 125 and higher. I saw this...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wins $1 million after buying scratcher in Lone Jack
A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket in Lone Jack, Missouri.
Latest Missouri job report has KC businesses concerned
The state's unemployment rate hits its lowest mark ever but those totals have the business community talking.
Hike The Garden Of The Gods In Illinois And Get Treated To A Breathtaking View
Once you get to the borders of Illinois the rolling hills suddenly turn into breathtaking bluffs that offer breathtaking views of the Land of Lincoln. The Garden Of The Gods in the Shawnee National Forest is one of those spots. You have to travel to the southern tip of the state to enjoy this view, one of the most photographed in the state, but it's worth the drive.
Food And Wine Selects Missouri’s Best Snack. Have You Had These?
When it comes to having a snack, so many options come to mind. Pretzels, potato chips. nuts, fruit snacks, protein bars, and sweets come to mind. How could someone make a decision on what is the best? Well apparently Food & Wine has made their decision on the best snack in the state of Missouri. I have never had them, but now I want them.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
2 Local Girls Host 3rd Annual Lemon-Aid Stand for Salvation Army
When Grace and June asked their mom if they can do a lemonade stand to donate to the Salvation Army three years ago they never would imagine how big it would get. On September 3 the annual Grace and June Lemon-Aid stand will take place throughout Adams County and a few counties in Missouri. Back in 2019 (which was the first year of the stand) the girls, and their parents, never would imagine how the event would grow. This year stands throughout Illinois and Missouri (Adams, Pike, & Brown Counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby, and Monroe Counties in Missouri) will be collecting money to give to the Salvation Army. When I asked the girls what made them come up with the idea for a lemon-aid stand they said.
Missouri Releases 10,000th Giant Hellbender Salamander into River
Can I admit that at first I didn't take this as a good idea? Now, I realize it very much was. There's video showing that the state of Missouri has just released their 10,000 giant salamander called Hellbenders into the wild. It's a good thing. Trust me. I saw this...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0