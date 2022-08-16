Read full article on original website
Firefighter dies in Oregon while fighting wildfire in Josephine County
An Oregon firefighter died Thursday while fighting a wildland fire in Josephine County, state forestry officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management said Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured by a falling tree Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire, which is burning north of Galice.
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health
SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
