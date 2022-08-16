ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

Crist and Fried talk environmental policies

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to the environment, Florida’s leading democratic candidates for governor have similar plans. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried’s environmental plans intersect in certain areas. Crist was endorsed by Florida Conservation Voters on Thursday. Nikki says that if she's elected, she would declare...
Bay News 9

Property insurance a top issue for Florida voters

To illustrate how the property insurance issue in Florida has become a full-on crisis, just look at how Brandon insurance agent Kevin Swanson’s own annual rates have escalated in recent years. What You Need To Know. The annual cost of an average Florida homeowner’s insurance policy is expected to...
Bay News 9

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. What You Need To Know. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First...
Bay News 9

Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
Bay News 9

Pharmacy director discusses back-to-school immunizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A cold or the flu can pass through a school with rapid pace. The Ohio Department of Health has a list of required immunizations for students grades K-12. Jason Briscoe, director of pharmacy operations at Discount Drug Mart, joined Spectrum News to discuss back-to-school immunization and flu spread.
Bay News 9

CDC: 'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak infects 29 in Ohio, Michigan

OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak has infected 29 people between Ohio and Michigan, and at least nine people have been hospitalized, as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said 15 of the sickened individuals are from...
Bay News 9

Photo Essay: How New York farm breweries are getting a boost

With the $3 billion-a-year craft beer boom in New York, hop growers – and farm breweries – are seeing a boost as the state continues to incentivize locally grown ingredients. Madison County’s Critz Farms, owned and operated by Matthew and Juanita Critz, is one such farm brewery, producing...
Bay News 9

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
Bay News 9

Plenty on tap as craft beer industry grows in New York

In Cooperstown, there sits one of the longest running and busiest craft breweries in the state: Brewery Ommegang. “At our highest, we could pump out 10,000 bottles a day, and they were doing it five days a week, so 50,000 bottles is a good number,” said Ommegang Head Brewer Justin Lottridge.
