Crist and Fried talk environmental policies
ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to the environment, Florida’s leading democratic candidates for governor have similar plans. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried’s environmental plans intersect in certain areas. Crist was endorsed by Florida Conservation Voters on Thursday. Nikki says that if she's elected, she would declare...
Property insurance a top issue for Florida voters
To illustrate how the property insurance issue in Florida has become a full-on crisis, just look at how Brandon insurance agent Kevin Swanson’s own annual rates have escalated in recent years. What You Need To Know. The annual cost of an average Florida homeowner’s insurance policy is expected to...
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. What You Need To Know. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First...
20 arrested, accused of election fraud, Gov. DeSantis says in Broward Co.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday in Broward County that 20 people across the state have been arrested and charged with election fraud. "This is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida," DeSantis said, adding it was punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
Treasure Seekers Shell Tours provides insiders look at treasures near the Ten Thousands Islands
GOODLAND, Fla. — Southwest Florida boasts some of the most pristine white sandy beaches, but something else it's also known for is its shells, especially around the Ten Thousand Islands. What You Need To Know. Southwest Florida's beaches are well known for their shells. Treasure Seekers Shell Tours takes...
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Pharmacy director discusses back-to-school immunizations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A cold or the flu can pass through a school with rapid pace. The Ohio Department of Health has a list of required immunizations for students grades K-12. Jason Briscoe, director of pharmacy operations at Discount Drug Mart, joined Spectrum News to discuss back-to-school immunization and flu spread.
CDC: 'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak infects 29 in Ohio, Michigan
OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak has infected 29 people between Ohio and Michigan, and at least nine people have been hospitalized, as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said 15 of the sickened individuals are from...
Photo Essay: How New York farm breweries are getting a boost
With the $3 billion-a-year craft beer boom in New York, hop growers – and farm breweries – are seeing a boost as the state continues to incentivize locally grown ingredients. Madison County’s Critz Farms, owned and operated by Matthew and Juanita Critz, is one such farm brewery, producing...
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
'It's been a living hell': Couple says they've lived in car for 6 months while searching for Section 8 housing
TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say finding Section 8 housing in Tampa Bay remains a challenge as vouchers struggle to keep up with rising rents. People with Section 8 vouchers say they are still having trouble finding affordable housing. Officials with the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative say voucher amounts aren't...
Plenty on tap as craft beer industry grows in New York
In Cooperstown, there sits one of the longest running and busiest craft breweries in the state: Brewery Ommegang. “At our highest, we could pump out 10,000 bottles a day, and they were doing it five days a week, so 50,000 bottles is a good number,” said Ommegang Head Brewer Justin Lottridge.
