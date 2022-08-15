ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
