Aaron Rodgers’ immediate reaction to getting clamped by Saints in joint practice
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are having joint practices during training camp this week. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Packers offense looked really bad, as the Saints defense locked them up. After a failed two-minute drill by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, Rodgers gave props where they were due.
Saints Coach Allen: ‘I’m Not Even Sure I Know What a Cheese Curd Is’
This might’ve not gone over well in the Midwest.
Kamara borrows bike, Who Dats out in droves: See scene from Saints in Packers country
In case the silence out at the facility in Metairie didn’t tip you off, Saints football has hit the road for this week. See some of the top moments from the first morning of joint practices on WWL and Audacy.
Greg Jennings believes in the Minnesota Vikings
Back in 2013, Greg Jennings left the Green Bay Packers via free agency in search of his next home. That March, Jennings signed a five-year, $45 million contract to play in Minnesota. It was the beginning of the end for Leslie Frazier’s tenure. Jennings caught 127 passes for 1,546 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Vikings.
Best photos from Packers' joint practices with Saints
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay. Here are the best photos from the two days of practice:
Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to call out receivers as drama unfolds in Green Bay
From learning behind another divisive figure in Green Bay to being one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers meets with Packers' WRs a day after critique
It appears Aaron Rodgers is working to smooth things over with the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers after calling them out on Tuesday. The receivers were told to meet with Rodgers, along with the Packers' other quarterbacks and top offensive coaches Wednesday morning prior to their second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.
A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers
Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers. Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.
