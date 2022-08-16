ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Vos challenger Steen announces write-in campaign for state Assembly

After losing to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the August primary election, Republican Adam Steen has announced he will run as a write-in candidate in November. Steen addressed a crowd of supporters in Burlington on Thursday, in which he said "the future of our country is at stake." "This is...
BURLINGTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Winnebago, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
wpr.org

"Spectrum West" on hiatus beginning Aug. 18

"Spectrum West" - WPR's weekly program focused on music, the arts and humanities in western Wisconsin - will be on hiatus beginning Aug. 18. Hosted by Al Ross, the one-hour program normally airs on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM, Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM, River Falls with repeat broadcasts on Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM, Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM, Menomonie.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy