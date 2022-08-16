Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Vos challenger Steen announces write-in campaign for state Assembly
After losing to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the August primary election, Republican Adam Steen has announced he will run as a write-in candidate in November. Steen addressed a crowd of supporters in Burlington on Thursday, in which he said "the future of our country is at stake." "This is...
wpr.org
Wisconsin doctors split on whether risky child pregnancies warrant life-saving exception
In 2020, 14 girls under the age of 15 had induced abortions in Wisconsin, according to the latest data from the Department of Health Services. In 2017, that number was 17. That same year, the latest for which data is available, 24 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 gave birth. The department does not appear to track maternal mortality under age 15.
wpr.org
Inflation is top of mind for Wisconsin voters as midterm elections approach
The budgeting app Tracy Shilobrit uses to keep track of personal expenses has been sending notifications warning her about going over budget on things like gas and groceries. "The grocery store still shocks me every time I check out when I see how expensive everything is," said Shilobrit, of Waukesha.
wpr.org
School staffing crunch prompts rural districts to make cuts and shuffle staff, survey shows
With the first day of school only weeks away, rural districts in the state are scrambling to fill positions, prompting many to cut electives, increase class sizes and hire unlicensed teachers. In a new Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance survey of 80 rural school districts, 74 percent said they’re still struggling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpr.org
State health officials warn residents about an increase in overdose deaths from fentanyl-laced drugs
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning residents about an increase in the number of overdose deaths caused by drugs laced with fentanyl and other substances. The agency issued a public health advisory on Wednesday in response to the continued uptick in deaths. According to provisional data from the...
wpr.org
"Spectrum West" on hiatus beginning Aug. 18
"Spectrum West" - WPR's weekly program focused on music, the arts and humanities in western Wisconsin - will be on hiatus beginning Aug. 18. Hosted by Al Ross, the one-hour program normally airs on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM, Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM, River Falls with repeat broadcasts on Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM, Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM, Menomonie.
Comments / 0