Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
See the Hatchlings Helping Revive the Texas Horned Lizard From Caldwell Zoo in Tyler
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised
Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Yet Another Poll Finds Majority of Texans Support Legalized Marijuana
Will state legislators take notice and give in to the will of the people?. I’ve seen many polls over the last few years that show bipartisan support for the legalization of medical marijuana in Texas. And it seems that support for the measure continues to hold firm across the state.
It May Be Hot In East Texas Right Now, A Chilly Winter Is Expected
East Texas has endured some extreme heat this summer thanks to the seemingly ever-present 'heat dome'. The high-pressure system that has basically sat, and continues to sit, over East, Northeast, and Central Texas all summer long has produced several stretches of 100-degree plus days. In addition to many heat advisories and excessive heat warnings thanks to the humidity. The heat and humidity are nearly unbearable for many but come late December, January, and the first part of February, those that don't like the heat may want the 'heat dome' to return.
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
UPDATE (Aug. 10):. R. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean has released the following statement to XXL in regard to her client's $27,828.24 commissary trust being seized in order to pay court fines. "With no court order and in the absence of any notice to Mr. Kelly, the government seized Mr. Kelly’s...
