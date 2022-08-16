Read full article on original website
Star Trek Day on Paramount+ Will Include Nichelle Nichols Tribute & More
Paramount+ will, for the third time, be celebrating Star Trek Day — the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and the franchise’s enduring legacy — on Thursday, September 8. The global live-streamed celebration will begin at 3/2c, live from the Skirball Cultural Center in...
‘Sprung’: Garret Dillahunt & Martha Plimpton on Why ‘Raising Hope’ Fans Will Like Their New Series
A 26-year prison sentence over marijuana and the COVID pandemic might not sound like the right backdrop for a sitcom. Still, Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) found them to be the perfect elements to bring together for his new program, Sprung. The Amazon Freevee comedy tells the tale of former inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) who gets released from his state co-ed prison early and is determined to use his newfound time for good while leading a band of misfits trying to survive in today’s world.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses on Why Those Characters Had to Die
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 finale.]. Though it looked like all the major villains of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin would all make it through the season alive, that changed in the final scenes — and it had to end that way, according to co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.
Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple’s ‘Sugar’
Only Murders in the Building star Amy Ryan has been cast opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama series Sugar. As reported by Deadline, Ryan will join the Apple Studios drama, which was created by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend). While details surrounding the show’s plot and characters are being kept tight-lipped, Deadline reports that the story takes place in Los Angeles and will be a contemporary take on the private detective story.
‘Entitled’: Showtime Comedy Starring Brett Gelman From ‘Stranger Things’ Announces Cast
Showtime and Channel 4’s new comedy from the production company behind Fleabag, has announced its cast. Entitled comes from writer Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) and is directed by Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate). Morgan and Kirkby also serve as executive producers alongside Fleabag trio Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond. Production recently started in Manchester, England, according to Deadline.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
‘SEAL Team’ Operates Without [Spoiler] in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)
Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed. Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season...
Who Is Talia Morgan on ‘Y&R’? Natalie Morales Teases Her Daytime Debut (VIDEO)
Journalist Natalie Morales has the role of a lifetime — her lifetime, in a sense — on CBS‘s The Young and the Restless. The cohost of The Talk is moonlighting as an investigative reporter sniffing around Genoa City. “Talia Morgan is at the top of her game...
‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Addams Family & Nevermore Academy (VIDEO)
“I think I’m going to love it here,” Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) says in the teaser for the upcoming Netflix series, and it looks like fans of The Addams Family should, too. As the Wednesday video tells us, she has been in multiple schools in the past five years....
Capt. Kirk & Spock’s First Meeting Will Be ‘Big Moment’ in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has dropped some hints about the upcoming second season, promising that the first meeting between Captain Kirk and Spock will be a “big moment.”. Speaking to TVLine during the Hollywood Critics Association’s TV Awards this past weekend, Myers revealed that...
Rory Culkin to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6
The cast continues to expand for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror, as Under the Banner of Heaven star Rory Culkin is set to join the dystopian anthology series. As reported by Deadline, Culkin has signed up to appear in an episode of Charlie Brooker‘s dark drama,...
14th Dorian TV Awards: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More Winners
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the winners of its 14th Dorian TV Awards for both mainstream and LGBTQIA+ programs. GALECA is comprised of 360 film, TV and pop culture critics and journalists in the U.S., Canada, Australia and U.K. and recognized Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary, Heartstopper, and more. Plus, the inaugural TV Icon honor (originally named The “You Deserve an Award!” Award) resulted in a tie — Christine Baranski and Cassandra Peterson — while Jerrod Carmichael was named LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.” (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was last year’s recipient.)
‘Dogs’ Pays Respects, A Reporter Gets ‘Restless,’ Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Count of Three,’ Martin Short on ‘Password’
A moving episode of FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs brings the village together in a vigil for one of their own. Natalie Morales of The Talk moonlights as a reporter in a new recurring role on The Young and the Restless. Jerrod Carmichael makes his directing debut in the tragicomic film On the Count of Three. Martin Short cuts up as the celebrity guest on Password.
Say Goodbye to Dr. Britt Westbourne: Kelly Thiebaud Will Leave ‘General Hospital’ to Join ‘Station 19’ Season 6
From the hospital to the fire station: it appears that General Hospital’s favorite villain, Kelly Thiebaud, will be saying goodbye to the ABC drama in the next few months as she returns to her role in the sixth season of Station 19. Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne, has...
‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Filmed at ‘Hannah Montana’ House
Selena Gomez heads back to her old stomping ground in the fourth season of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, as she returns to a familiar house in Malibu. According to People, the new season was filmed at a Malibu beach house, where Gomez stayed for the summer with her family and friends. But it’s not just any Malibu beach house — it’s the same home featured on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, the popular Miley Cyrus-fronted series in which Gomez made a number of guest appearances. Previous seasons were filmed at Gomez’s Los Angeles home.
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Tackles YA Horror in First Look (PHOTOS)
Netflix is giving viewers a closer look at its latest series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club. Slated to arrive October 7 on the streamer, The Midnight Club is based on the iconic works of Christopher Pike. Among some of the stories included are Witch, Gimme a Kiss, Road to Nowhere, and The Wicked Heart. More titles will be revealed. Set at the Brightcliffe Manor in 1994, The Midnight Club is the fourth series for Flanagan and Macy on Netflix, but it marks their first for a YA audience.
‘Roswell, New Mexico’: Heather Hemmens Directs ‘Massive Payoffs’ & Fun Challenge
Heather Hemmens steps behind the camera for a second time on Roswell, New Mexico (after Season 3’s “Goodnight Elizabeth”) with the August 22 episode, “Follow You Down.”. The Scooby gang is facing a couple challenges as the series approaches its finale. Just as Liz (Jeanine Mason)...
‘Vampire Academy’ Trailer: Rose Hathaway Takes Center Stage as Lissa Dragomir’s Guardian (VIDEO)
The TV adaptation of Vampire Academy is right around the corner. After debuting its first teaser at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Peacock has released a full-length look at the official Vampire Academy trailer on Wednesday, August 17. And Rose Hathaway takes the spotlight as she fights to protect her best friend, royal vampire Lissa Dragomir.
Yvette Nicole Brown Talks the ‘Pressure’ of Playing ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’
“I fidget when the pressure gets to be too much,” admits one of The $100,000 Pyramid‘s August 21 celebrity guests, Yvette Nicole Brown. “So if you see me squirming, I’m stressing! I really want the contestants to win!” The actress (above left, with partner Amy Semelsberger) tries to keep her cool versus comedian Pete Holmes, while Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and comic Jo Koy also battle.
