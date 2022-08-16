A 26-year prison sentence over marijuana and the COVID pandemic might not sound like the right backdrop for a sitcom. Still, Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) found them to be the perfect elements to bring together for his new program, Sprung. The Amazon Freevee comedy tells the tale of former inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) who gets released from his state co-ed prison early and is determined to use his newfound time for good while leading a band of misfits trying to survive in today’s world.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO