Philadelphia, PA

Section of D&L Trail in Upper Bucks Closed for Construction

A section of the popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail along the Delaware Canal in Durham and Nockamixon townships, Bucks County, is currently closed for construction. The closed section is parallel to the Nockamixon Cliffs south of Kintnersville, where the trail may be accessed via several footbridges spanning the canal between Rt. 611 and Narrows Hill Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Strawbridge Lake committee goes full steam ahead

The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC) hosted its 4th annual Moorestown paddle board/kayak race and family festival at Strawbridge Lake this summer, bringing together family and friends. According to co-founder Amy Gravenstine, this year’s fundraiser raised more than $16,000 to help fund installation of an additional floating dock. “It...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Sink Hole Opens Up In Camden County

At approximately 10:09 Wednesday morning, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District received a call from the City of. Sunrise Beach’s Emergency Management Director regarding a sink hole that had formed in front of Doctor’s Landscaping at 606 State Road TT. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant met with...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
I-95 Lane Closures Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for milling, patching and other construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Gov. Wolf welcomes new Asian shipping service at PhilaPort

(Philadelphia, PA) – The Port of Philadelphia welcomes a new shipping service, according to a news release. Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia.  “The port is an economic driver, not […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parishioners want public to see the church Nevil built

Ninety years is a long time and 2022 marks the 90th birthday of The Nevil Memorial Church of St. George, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. To celebrate this occasion, people had three recent opportunities to tour the church from June to Aug. 13. They will get another chance in the fall.
ARDMORE, PA
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE

