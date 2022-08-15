Team Latvia competed in the quarterfinals for the first time in history and put up a good fight against a challenging Sweden team. Lysell contributed to the win, almost noching the first goal himself with a wraparound shot on the power play that went through the crease. The shot quickly found itself on the stick of teammate Isak Rosen, who immediately sent it to the back of the net giving Sweden the 1-0 lead at 6:44.

HOCKEY ・ 23 HOURS AGO