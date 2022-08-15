Read full article on original website
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals underway
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
NHL
Lysell, Sweden Gear Up for World Junior Semifinals
Team Latvia competed in the quarterfinals for the first time in history and put up a good fight against a challenging Sweden team. Lysell contributed to the win, almost noching the first goal himself with a wraparound shot on the power play that went through the crease. The shot quickly found itself on the stick of teammate Isak Rosen, who immediately sent it to the back of the net giving Sweden the 1-0 lead at 6:44.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
CORONATO, USA FALL TO CZECHIA
Flames prospect picks up an assist in quarterfinal defeat. It happens at almost every event. A perennial powerhouse coming up short against a feisty foe billed as the underdog. On Wednesday, Matt Coronato and the United States were on the receiving end of that punishing plot, bowing out to the...
NHL
Hauser's Goal Helps Czechia Eliminate U.S.A. At World Juniors | WJC BLOG
Czechia ends the U.S.A.'s attempt at back-to-back gold medals. In a stunning upset at the World Junior Championship, Czechia defeated the U.S.A. in quarterfinal play. The win by Czechia ends the U.S.'s attempt at winning back-to-back gold medals and leaves the United States without a medal at the tournament for the first time in five years.
NBC Sports
Melodie Daoust, Olympic MVP, not on Canada roster for world hockey championship
Mélodie Daoust, the MVP of the 2018 Olympics and 2021 World Championship, is not on Canada’s roster for the world women’s hockey championship that starts Aug. 25. Daoust, 30, was listed as invited but unable to attend a Hockey Canada selection camp, then wasn’t named to the 23-player roster announced Monday for worlds in Denmark.
NBC Sports
Ranking Bruins' top 10 prospects entering 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins do not have one of the best groups of prospects in the NHL. In fact, The Athletic's latest prospect pool ranking from February put Boston 27th out of the 32 teams. However, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Bruins organization, including a couple with the...
NHL
WORLD JUNIORS: Munzenberger and Maatta face off in quarter-final
EDMONTON, AB - Teammates will become rivals at the World Juniors. Oilers prospects Joel Maatta (Finland) and Luca Munzenberger (Germany) will go head-to-head on Wednesday as their respective nations face off in the 2022 WJHC quarter-final at 10:00 am at Rogers Place. The pair of Oilers draftees have seemingly been...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Panthers well represented in quarterfinals of World Juniors
With the preliminary round in the books, the Florida Panthers still have five prospects vying for gold heading into the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. After an intense opening week of action at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Mackie Samoskevich (United States), Kasper Puutio (Finland), Ludvig...
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
NHL
Mysak scores, Czechia advances to semis at WJC
MONTREAL -- Jan Mysak scored in Czechia's 4-2 quarterfinal victory over the U.S. on Wednesday night at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. With the win, Mysak and company advanced to the semifinals against Canada on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on TSN4, TSN5 and...
NHL
Karlsson hoping to bring net-front scoring touch to Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Linus Karlsson surpassed the rookie goal scoring record set by Elias Pettersson in the Swedish Hockey League last season and the Vancouver Canucks forward prospect believes that success can translate in North America this season. Karlsson (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) was named SHL rookie of the year after the...
NHL
Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary
Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites need for fast start against team with 'something to prove'. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. That includes comprehensive coverage of the United States (4-0-0-0), which will play Czechia (1-0-1-2) in the...
markerzone.com
SWEDEN NARROWLY DEFEATS LATVIA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMI-FINALS AT THE WORLD JUNIORS
Latvia looked to continue their magical run at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with a first-ever appearance in the playoff round, but it wasn't going to be easy. Their opponent for Wednesday's quarter-final game, Sweden, a team that is tied with Canada for second-least goals allowed in the tournament with seven.
Yardbarker
Joni Jurmo, Team Finland advance to 2022 World Junior semifinals
Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo is off the the semifinals with Team Finland at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. Jurmo logged 17:09 for the Finns in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Team Germany at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The 6’3″, 207-pound left-handed defenceman did not record any points in the game but finished with a plus-one rating.
markerzone.com
IIHF ANNOUNCES THE GROUPS FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
On Wednesday night, the IIHF announced the groups for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, which are set to begin on December 26th in Halifax and Moncton. Rather than using the previous tournament's results following the serpentine system, the IIHF has gone back to the past five World Juniors and have ranked teams based on their performance.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Scores, Helps Finland Advance to World Juniors Semifinals
Roni Hirvonen scored Finland’s second goal of the game on the power play as they defeated Germany 5-2 to advance to semifinals at the 2022 World Junior Championship. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect set himself up in front of the net to pick up a loose puck and shot it past Germany goaltender Florian Bugl.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Justin Danforth
An NHL rookie at age 28, the versatile forward caught some eyes with the Blue Jackets last year. Birth date: March 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Making his NHL debut at age 28 this past season with the Blue Jackets,...
