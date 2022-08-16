Read full article on original website
WHSV
UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Virginia passed 2-million COVID cases, though the real number may be much higher. Dr. Reid Adams says that COVID numbers inside the hospital have remained steady for the past couple of weeks. “Today, we’ve got 35 patients in the hospital that have tested positive...
WHSV
Love Like Adam Foundation set to start college hazing prevention presentations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, the Love Like Adam Foundation is set to start their first in-person hazing prevention presentation in front of hundreds of students and parents at the University of Lynchburg. The presentation is part of a new state law called “Adam’s Law,” which passed through this...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
WHSV
Ransomware attacks increase by 60%; FBI encourages safe cyber practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As cyber crimes continue to increase throughout the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the FBI is reminding residents to be aware of scammers and hackers. The FBI Richmond bureau held a roundtable discussion with reporters and Virginia’s cyber task force Thursday to bring awareness to...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns
Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
WHSV
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
WHSV
VDOE: 2021-2022 SOL results show continuing impact of COVID-19 pandemic
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Education released results from the Standards of Learning (SOL) and other state assessments taken by Virginia students last school year on Thursday. Those results showed that school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact student learning, as student achievement in all...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
If you see this bug in Virginia, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
WTOP
Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed
The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
WJLA
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
Over 7,000 Virginians to receive $141M in student loan forgiveness
Attorney General Miyares announced that over 7,000 Virginians will receive federal student loan forgiveness due to misleading advertising.
WSET
GALLERY: Recent bear sightings across Central Virginia
(WSET) — We love a good bear picture or video!. Lately, we've been getting a lot of them. Browse these photos and videos we've been sent just this year. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and video here.
