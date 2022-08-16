ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Virginia passed 2-million COVID cases, though the real number may be much higher. Dr. Reid Adams says that COVID numbers inside the hospital have remained steady for the past couple of weeks. “Today, we’ve got 35 patients in the hospital that have tested positive...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Ransomware attacks increase by 60%; FBI encourages safe cyber practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As cyber crimes continue to increase throughout the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the FBI is reminding residents to be aware of scammers and hackers. The FBI Richmond bureau held a roundtable discussion with reporters and Virginia’s cyber task force Thursday to bring awareness to...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns

Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
WHSV

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

VDOE: 2021-2022 SOL results show continuing impact of COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Education released results from the Standards of Learning (SOL) and other state assessments taken by Virginia students last school year on Thursday. Those results showed that school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact student learning, as student achievement in all...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE
purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed

The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

GALLERY: Recent bear sightings across Central Virginia

(WSET) — We love a good bear picture or video!. Lately, we've been getting a lot of them. Browse these photos and videos we've been sent just this year. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and video here.

Community Policy