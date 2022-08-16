Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Drops Season Opener to Texas A&M International
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women's soccer team dropped its season-opening contest 1-0 to the Texas A&M International Dustdevils on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV played good defense early, but TAMIU did create an opportunity for the...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics Announces Clear Bag Policy
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a clear bag policy for spectators attending all athletic events hosted by UTRGV. Clear Bags. Clear bags should be made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC and not exceed 12" x...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cortez: Bravo, Region One school districts; you proved the education commissioner wrong
EDINBURG, TEXAS – A Rio Grande Guardian International News Service source said he heard Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath speak at a retreat on South Padre Island about Region One Education Service Center dropping from No. 1 to No. 20 for mathematics. Calls to Morath’s press office to...
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
Harlingen announces free concert event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
megadoctornews.com
Taking the Paths to Healthcare Careers
McALLEN, Texas – La Joya High School senior Yeslem Arredondo earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate from South Texas College this summer. Arredondo was one of nine Academy of Health Science Professions students who took part in the Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project’s CNA Certification Cohort, a five-week intensive summer program in partnership with STC, Region One Education Service Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Rio Grande Valley College.
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Welcomes Specially Trained Surgeon
Edinburg, Texas – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Cera G. Kroenke to their team. Dr. Kroenke is experienced in general surgery and received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences. The recent administrative chief resident of residency program is a member...
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
valleybusinessreport.com
TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities
The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
KRGV
Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers
Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year. The first day of class...
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
Vicente Gonzalez and wife defied property tax law for eight years by claiming two homestead exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and his wife ran afoul of property tax law for at least eight years as each claimed homestead exemptions on properties they separately owned. They fixed the issue last year, when his wife, Lorena Saenz Gonzalez, removed the homestead exemption on her property. But from 2014 to […]
International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
tpr.org
Rio Grande Valley and northern Mexico prepare for a gift from the tropics: a rainy weekend
Parched communities in the Rio Grande Valley may see some much-needed rain this weekend, thanks to a weather disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that forecasters said could grow into Tropical Storm Danielle. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracked on Saturday what it called Potential Tropical Cyclone 4, a...
losfresnosnews.net
5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off
Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
Texas Woman Wins Brand New Truck In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Now that's an epic lottery prize!
KRGV
Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
