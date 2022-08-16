ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Drops Season Opener to Texas A&M International

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women's soccer team dropped its season-opening contest 1-0 to the Texas A&M International Dustdevils on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV played good defense early, but TAMIU did create an opportunity for the...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Athletics Announces Clear Bag Policy

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a clear bag policy for spectators attending all athletic events hosted by UTRGV. Clear Bags. Clear bags should be made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC and not exceed 12" x...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
ValleyCentral

Harlingen announces free concert event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Taking the Paths to Healthcare Careers

McALLEN, Texas – La Joya High School senior Yeslem Arredondo earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate from South Texas College this summer. Arredondo was one of nine Academy of Health Science Professions students who took part in the Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project’s CNA Certification Cohort, a five-week intensive summer program in partnership with STC, Region One Education Service Center, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) and Rio Grande Valley College.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD to host job fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utrgv#South Texas#Utrgv Athletics Unveils#Intercollegiate Athletics#Athletics Chasse Conque#Longhorns
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Welcomes Specially Trained Surgeon

Edinburg, Texas – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Cera G. Kroenke to their team. Dr. Kroenke is experienced in general surgery and received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences. The recent administrative chief resident of residency program is a member...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities

The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers

Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year. The first day of class...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
MCALLEN, TX
losfresnosnews.net

5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off

Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m....
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy