An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO