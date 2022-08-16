Read full article on original website
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
I found two oversized Bibles from the 1800s in thrift store – inside was a treasure trove that led me on a ‘crazy’ hunt
A THRIFT store worker who came across two "ginormous" Bibles from the 1800s found a treasure trove of important items inside. Jenna Thalman, 35, was led on a crazy hunt after stumbling upon the good books inside the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop in Milford, Cincinnati. She told the...
This Charming 4-Bedroom Home In North Carolina Is For Sale For Only $186,000 (PHOTOS)
This home for sale in North Carolina has many bedrooms, a quaint front porch, and a hint of vintage architecture. It's currently on listed on the cheaper side of what you can get in the same area. This four-bedroom, two-story home cost just $186,000 and is nestled on a quiet...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
Plans For Salvation Army Thrift Store Closings in 2022
Dozens of Salvation Army thrift shops have permanently closed since 2020, and more are expected to shutter throughout the current calendar year, according to executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SalvationArmyUSA.org, ShopTheSalvationArmy.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Sports.Yahoo.com, and Omaha World-Herald.
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
An Indiana couple spent 20 years turning a high-school basketball gym into a home. They're listing it for $299,000, and the agent says 'it still smells like a gym.'
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.
Woman moves into occupied apartment upstairs thinking it's hers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a landlord, my mother saw a lot of unusual behavior from her tenants. It's no wonder she and my father eventually sold both their rental properties and moved to a one-family house in the suburbs.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!
Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Evicted Family Stuck in Hotel Room for Weeks Struggles To Find a Home
Charlene Pascoe and her three children were evicted after her landlord wanted to move into the house she was renting.
