Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to LeBron James contract news

While there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not LeBron James might play for a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a new contract extension implies that his time in Southern California will continue for at least a few more years. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Josh Hader’s tenure with Padres goes from bad to worse

Things were already going terribly for Josh Hader during his tenure with the San Diego Padres. In Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, they got worse. Despite his struggles on Thursday, the Padres went to Hader again in the ninth inning of a tie game. Once again, his control did him in — and not just on his pitches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Dusty Baker provides update on Astros star after scary moment

While the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in a World Series rematch on Friday, a far more relevant moment happened with Houston star, Yordan Álvarez. After the game, his manager, Dusty Baker, gave everyone some good news. Álvarez left the game early. The Astros reported that he...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Everyone makes same joke about Shohei Ohtani’s great game

While Babe Ruth is remembered as a great two-way player, he only pitched four times for the New York Yankees. So, unless you can remember his prime years with the Boston Red Sox, you haven’t seen a player doing what Shohei Ohtani is doing right now. He’s one of the best hitters and pitchers in baseball and fans of the Los Angeles Angels should consider themselves lucky to get to see him.
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world rips Josh Hader after another miserable outing

Things have not gone well for Josh Hader since he was traded to the San Diego Padres. On Thursday, he was given a chance to right the ship in a big spot. It did not go well. Yu Darvish pitched brilliantly for the Padres during Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals. But after allowing a pair of hits in the ninth inning, he was pulled in favor of Hader with the score tied 1-1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa’s latest 1-2 intentional walk

When Chicago White Sox fans reminisce about the 2022 season, someone will invariably ask his friends if they remember the time that Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk a hitter with a 1-2 count. After Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, there will be only one accurate response to that question — “which time?”
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Tony La Russa again defends intentional walk in 1-2 count

When Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk a hitter in a 1-2 count in June, he not only backed his decision up but didn’t seem to understand how anyone would question the move. La Russa made the same decision in Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. As, as was the case earlier in the year, was seemingly baffled that anyone could question his decision.
CHICAGO, IL
Mookie Betts
thecomeback.com

Baseball world reacts to very strange play in minor-league game

The sport of baseball can always produce a moment so odd that even people who have watched thousands of games have never seen anything quite like it. That was the case in Wednesday’s minor-league game between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, respectively.
TOLEDO, OH
thecomeback.com

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam; MLB fans react

The New York Yankees have been going through a rough slide, but perhaps they got the needed turning point in a title-hopeful season on Wednesday night. Trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Yankees an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees ripped after latest dismal performance

If Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory was going to help the New York Yankees get out of the funk that’s plagued them for most of the second half of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Wednesday’s dramatic victory gave way to a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour golfers share honest thoughts on Tiger Woods

As the LIV Golf drama continues to cause waves in the golf world, many of the PGA Tour’s top players got together on Tuesday to discuss where things go from here. Front and center in that meeting with legendary golfer Tiger Woods, and while those who were present didn’t want to get into details about what was discussed, they did offer some honest thoughts on Woods and his role in the process.
WILMINGTON, DE
thecomeback.com

MLB world adores family’s reaction to top rookie’s first homer

Wednesday marked the Major League Baseball debut of Brett Baty, one of baseball’s top prospects. The rookie third baseman didn’t waste any time endearing himself to his teammates on the New York Mets or the team’s fans. Baty’s first at-bat came in the second inning of Wednesday’s...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Shaq reveals shocking opinion on NBA’s best player

It may be the NBA offseason, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have heated discussions and controversial debates. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal certainly did with his latest comments. In the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the 15-time NBA All-Star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

College sports world reacts to new Big Ten media deal

In what seemed like an inevitability, the Big Ten made it official with Fox, CBS, and NBC. The college sports conference agreed to a new media rights contract through 2030 with all three networks for college football and basketball. In the agreement, the three networks will be paying over $1...
COLLEGE SPORTS

