FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
R&B Singer AMIRAH Uncovers New Single “Silently”Music NewsLos Angeles, CA
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to LeBron James contract news
While there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not LeBron James might play for a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a new contract extension implies that his time in Southern California will continue for at least a few more years. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James...
thecomeback.com
Nationals make decision after Willson Contreras’ ugly fan interaction
The Washington Nationals took on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night in a game that featured an ugly moment between some fans at Nationals Park and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. According to Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro, Contreras was heckled by a fan at the game and said some things...
thecomeback.com
Josh Hader’s tenure with Padres goes from bad to worse
Things were already going terribly for Josh Hader during his tenure with the San Diego Padres. In Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, they got worse. Despite his struggles on Thursday, the Padres went to Hader again in the ninth inning of a tie game. Once again, his control did him in — and not just on his pitches.
thecomeback.com
Dusty Baker provides update on Astros star after scary moment
While the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in a World Series rematch on Friday, a far more relevant moment happened with Houston star, Yordan Álvarez. After the game, his manager, Dusty Baker, gave everyone some good news. Álvarez left the game early. The Astros reported that he...
thecomeback.com
Everyone makes same joke about Shohei Ohtani’s great game
While Babe Ruth is remembered as a great two-way player, he only pitched four times for the New York Yankees. So, unless you can remember his prime years with the Boston Red Sox, you haven’t seen a player doing what Shohei Ohtani is doing right now. He’s one of the best hitters and pitchers in baseball and fans of the Los Angeles Angels should consider themselves lucky to get to see him.
thecomeback.com
MLB world rips Josh Hader after another miserable outing
Things have not gone well for Josh Hader since he was traded to the San Diego Padres. On Thursday, he was given a chance to right the ship in a big spot. It did not go well. Yu Darvish pitched brilliantly for the Padres during Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals. But after allowing a pair of hits in the ninth inning, he was pulled in favor of Hader with the score tied 1-1.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa’s latest 1-2 intentional walk
When Chicago White Sox fans reminisce about the 2022 season, someone will invariably ask his friends if they remember the time that Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk a hitter with a 1-2 count. After Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, there will be only one accurate response to that question — “which time?”
thecomeback.com
Tony La Russa again defends intentional walk in 1-2 count
When Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk a hitter in a 1-2 count in June, he not only backed his decision up but didn’t seem to understand how anyone would question the move. La Russa made the same decision in Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. As, as was the case earlier in the year, was seemingly baffled that anyone could question his decision.
thecomeback.com
Baseball world reacts to very strange play in minor-league game
The sport of baseball can always produce a moment so odd that even people who have watched thousands of games have never seen anything quite like it. That was the case in Wednesday’s minor-league game between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, respectively.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ grand slam for home run No. 690
Legendary first baseman Albert Pujols continues to slowly climb his way up the all-time home run leaderboards for the St. Louis Cardinals and added to it in a big way in Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Thursday’s game was a rout in the Cardinals’ favor from the very...
thecomeback.com
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam; MLB fans react
The New York Yankees have been going through a rough slide, but perhaps they got the needed turning point in a title-hopeful season on Wednesday night. Trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Yankees an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
thecomeback.com
Yankees ripped after latest dismal performance
If Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory was going to help the New York Yankees get out of the funk that’s plagued them for most of the second half of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Wednesday’s dramatic victory gave way to a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour golfers share honest thoughts on Tiger Woods
As the LIV Golf drama continues to cause waves in the golf world, many of the PGA Tour’s top players got together on Tuesday to discuss where things go from here. Front and center in that meeting with legendary golfer Tiger Woods, and while those who were present didn’t want to get into details about what was discussed, they did offer some honest thoughts on Woods and his role in the process.
thecomeback.com
MLB world adores family’s reaction to top rookie’s first homer
Wednesday marked the Major League Baseball debut of Brett Baty, one of baseball’s top prospects. The rookie third baseman didn’t waste any time endearing himself to his teammates on the New York Mets or the team’s fans. Baty’s first at-bat came in the second inning of Wednesday’s...
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Shaq reveals shocking opinion on NBA’s best player
It may be the NBA offseason, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have heated discussions and controversial debates. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal certainly did with his latest comments. In the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the 15-time NBA All-Star revealed...
thecomeback.com
College sports world reacts to new Big Ten media deal
In what seemed like an inevitability, the Big Ten made it official with Fox, CBS, and NBC. The college sports conference agreed to a new media rights contract through 2030 with all three networks for college football and basketball. In the agreement, the three networks will be paying over $1...
