While Babe Ruth is remembered as a great two-way player, he only pitched four times for the New York Yankees. So, unless you can remember his prime years with the Boston Red Sox, you haven’t seen a player doing what Shohei Ohtani is doing right now. He’s one of the best hitters and pitchers in baseball and fans of the Los Angeles Angels should consider themselves lucky to get to see him.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO