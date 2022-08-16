Read full article on original website
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
CBS Austin
Recent rainfall not enough to end county burn bans
AUSTIN, Texas — The rain made a big difference in the active wildfires -- the Pine Pond Fire went from 65 percent contained Thursday to 85 percent contained Thursday night. But emergency management leaders around Central Texas say while it is good to get rain, we have a ways to go before the fire risk drops.
Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including expansion of Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Hospital
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
$750M housing development to build over 1,000 homes in Marble Falls
A $24M Hilton hotel is also under construction.
Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis
TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Adopts $5 Billion Budget for 2023
The Austin City Council has adopted a $5 billion fiscal year 2022-2023. Council’s adopted budget incorporates the Austin City Manager’s proposals from last month, while adding a number of investments and directions ranging across rental assistance, Fire/EMS stations, police cadets, and lifeguards for City pools. “The budget adopted...
newsradioklbj.com
City of Austin Posts Lowest July Unemployment in Texas
In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
Rain washes Williamson County farmers, ranchers with relief during drought
Deborah Hajda says her family's farming operations haven't had the best harvest this year. Their corn crop is mostly stalks, and she says their cotton never did bloom. While disappointed, Hajda says she's staying optimistic about the future.
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
Cedar Park residents should expect more water restrictions after underwater pipe leak
An underwater pipe that helps provide Cedar Park with approximately 20% of its overall water use has a leak.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline
Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
Home sellers in San Antonio, Austin cut prices as competition cools
Mortgage rates aren't getting any lower. So is it getting easier?
Austin’s annual Trail of Lights returns to walking trail
The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter at Zilker Park in downtown Austin. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
New leak found in repaired pipeline in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - Contractors found a leak in the section of 36-inch raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021 in Leander. Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority said the pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which is Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.
fox7austin.com
Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
13 chain restaurants heading to Kyle to satisfy every craving
Everything from Waffle House to P. Terry's and Torchy's.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
