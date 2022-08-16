Read full article on original website
Related
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks
(Updates with replacement of Black Sea fleet commander) * Removal of fleet head would be highest-profile sacking of war. * Ammunition store explodes in latest Crimea blasts. * Russia says 'neutralises' Islamist cell in Crimea. By Natalia Zinets and Mark Trevelyan. KYIV/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia has replaced the...
RELATED PEOPLE
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Three more ships leave Ukrainian ports under U.N.-brokered grain deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Three more ships with exports left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Wednesday, a monitoring group said, bringing the number of vessels to leave Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 24. The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which also inspects vessels under the deal, said...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy: U.N. must ensure security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks on Thursday with visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations must ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces. He said he and Guterres, meeting in the western city of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
(Adds details, background) LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's nuclear plant must be demilitarised - U.N. chief
(Repeats, no changes to text) LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for the demilitarisation of the vast nuclear power plant held by Russia in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, and said he was gravely concerned by the situation in and around it. Guterres, speaking...
Agriculture Online
One more grain ship leaves Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
ANKARA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - One more ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 25. The Belize-flagged I Maria was loaded with corn, it...
Agriculture Online
UN chief urges more effort to ensure access to Ukrainian grain
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was still much more to do to ensure full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilisers after a U.N.-brokered food export deal. At a briefing in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, Guterres...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Russia to send test shipment of wheat to Vietnam
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia will send a trial shipment of wheat to Vietnam in September or October as it aims to resume active supplies to the country, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday. Vietnam slashed purchases of the grain from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, in...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 24-30
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 24-30 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls on weak U.S. demand, Ukraine grain shipments
CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth session on Thursday, pressured by soft export sales, a stronger dollar and continued exports from Ukraine, analysts said. Soybeans firmed after better-than-expected export sales last week indicated strong demand as U.S. harvest nears, while corn traded near even.
Comments / 0