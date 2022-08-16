I looked around at the stop sign and smiled. There were so many of us. Well, not so many that I would call us a peloton or anything but enough that we took up some space at the intersection while we waited for enough cars to pass that we could send it on through as a big group. So yeah, I guess you could call us a peloton. We sat next to each other, two to a lane and smiled. There isn’t any real chatting, just hand signals and yelling because somehow 2 feet away just feels like such a long distance when there you are on a bike. But I smiled at my friend, her helmet just tapping the top of her super reflective and sparkly sunglasses in that cool super fast look that only bike people can have.

3 DAYS AGO