Read full article on original website
Related
smcvt.edu
Princeton Review ranks Saint Michael’s among top colleges for community service
Saint Michael’s College is being recognized for its longtime mission of and passion for service to the community. The Princeton Review, which issues annual reviews of the best colleges in the country, recently ranked Saint Michael’s College #25 on its list of colleges most engaged in community service.
VTDigger
100+ Women Who Care Chittenden County collectively donate $17,000+ to 3 local nonprofits at their 9th Quarter meeting
Burlington, Vermont, July 27, 2022, 100 Women Who Care, Chittenden County is a Charitable giving circle. With more than 170 members to date, have collectively donated more than $115,000 in their first 9 quarters, to 18 local nonprofits serving Chittenden County and beyond. Our 3rd year began with an in...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community to provide stab resistant vests for Howard Center Workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the increase in crime and threats of violence happening in Burlington, the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team said they're in need of some help. $5,000 dollars was raised for the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team by the Burlington Business Association. The funds will provide all...
Military cannon test range proposed in Lewis
Applicant seeks to expand ballistics testing currently in place at former missile silo. Near a former Atlas F nuclear missile silo in Lewis, a national security consulting firm wants to fire military cannons into a pile of sand and use privately owned Big Church Mountain as a backstop. Michael Hopmeier,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
colchestersun.com
Champlain Valley Fair is searching for volunteers to make its 100th anniversary a success
ESSEX JUNCTION — Staff at the 100th annual Champlain Valley Fair are seeking volunteers for the Guest Services Department. Scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the fair this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Guest Services volunteers will mainly be stationed at the gates and handy places where...
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
COVID outbreak shuts down summer camp after campers and staff test positive in Vermont
A COVID-19 outbreak among campers and staff shut down a summer camp early in Vermont, resulting in attendees being sent home before its scheduled end. YMCA Camp Abnaki, a day and overnight camp for boys in North Hero along Lake Champlain, told parents camp was closing a week early on Friday, Aug. 12, before the final date of Aug. 19, according to Greater Burlington YMCA Director Doug Bishop.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
colchestersun.com
This is what a stream looks like: Vermont Land Trust removes a 70 year-old Colchester dam off of Roosevelt Highway
Peeking past a barn on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, the area where a 70 year-old dam used to be, looks rough right now. But that’s by design, said Vermont Land Trust ecologist Allaire Diamond. For the past few days, Vermont Land Trust has been working with excavators and environmental...
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
Barton Chronicle
Materials and homes in short supply
Mr. and Ms. L began building their new home in Orleans County in May. For them, it will be a place to spend their retirement, have their grandchildren to stay, and an opportunity to have a smaller space than their previous homes. Though each of them has bought and sold several houses in the past, this is Ms. L’s first time going through the home building process, and she said her experience has not been a good one.
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
North Country Public Radio
In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19
Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
mountaintimes.info
Exploring Vermont history on bike, ferry
I looked around at the stop sign and smiled. There were so many of us. Well, not so many that I would call us a peloton or anything but enough that we took up some space at the intersection while we waited for enough cars to pass that we could send it on through as a big group. So yeah, I guess you could call us a peloton. We sat next to each other, two to a lane and smiled. There isn’t any real chatting, just hand signals and yelling because somehow 2 feet away just feels like such a long distance when there you are on a bike. But I smiled at my friend, her helmet just tapping the top of her super reflective and sparkly sunglasses in that cool super fast look that only bike people can have.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Comments / 0