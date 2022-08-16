A pandemic surge in growth that unexpectedly sputtered post-COVID prompted online home goods retailer Wayfair to lay off 5% of its global staff, affecting 870 employees. Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, said in a memo sent to staff on Friday (Aug. 19) that he had pushed for expanding the company’s team as customer growth and sales accelerated during the pandemic. The growth was expected to continue but never materialized, in part due to record-high inflation, according to multiple media reports.

