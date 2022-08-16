ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

pymnts.com

Stage Set for Retail Slugfest as Kohl's Plans Aggressive Discounting

With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
pymnts.com

Grubhub Teams Up With BofA, Plays the Field With Membership Partners

Just six weeks after Grubhub announced its commercial agreement with eCommerce giant Amazon, the Chicago-based food delivery company revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with multinational financial services company Bank of America to offer a year of free Grubhub+ membership to Bank of America cardholders. Grubhub+, the aggregator’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
pymnts.com

Footlocker's CEO Pick Reflects Retail's Shift to D2C

When your consumers skew digital and your major vendors go direct to consumer (D2C), the store and mall formats that have worked in the past are no longer enough. And for Foot Locker, branching out becomes imperative — especially across digital channels. Friday’s news — through earnings and beyond...
pymnts.com

Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World

As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
pymnts.com

Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market

India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
pymnts.com

Nigerian B2B eCommerce Firm Omnibiz Raises $15M, Plans to Expand

Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has raised $15 million in a pre-Series A funding round and said it plans to expand further in the region. Already active in a dozen cities in Ghana and Nigeria and serving 65,000 retailers, Omnibiz said they aimed to add more cities in Nigeria that have a growing retail trade and are not currently supported by a B2B platform, according to a report in TechCabal.
pymnts.com

Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2

Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
pymnts.com

Aero Technologies Raises $65M To Grow Premium Air Travel Offering

Premium air travel provider Aero Technologies has raised $65 million in Series B financing to grow its offering and expand into new markets. As a public charter operator and indirect air carrier, Aero offers premium leisure travelers semi-private air travel with seats on 16-seat aircraft that make direct flights between private terminals, and says it offers a private aviation experience with better cost and efficiency, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release.
pymnts.com

UK FCA OKs Future Fintech’s Purchase of London Money Transfer Firm

FTFT UK Limited (FTFT UK) signed a definitive agreement last September to acquire 100% of Khyber from Rahim Shah for 685,000 euros (roughly $687,300), according to a press release on Friday (Aug. 19). “We believe that money payment services are a high-margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon...
pymnts.com

Wix Partners With Vyne on A2A Payments for UK Merchants

U.K.-based open banking payments platform Vyne announced Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with Wix, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content management system. The partnership gives Wix’s U.K.-based merchants access to Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure. Merchants that have built their online stores with Wix will be able to offer their customers the ability to pay directly from their mobile banking app, per the announcement.
pymnts.com

EMEA Daily: UK Consortium to Examine Future of Digital Currencies; Checkout.com Enhances Authentication Tool

In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a cross-industry consortium in the U.K. has launched to study the future of digital currencies, and Checkout.com has enhanced its authentication tool for merchants. Cloud-based payments service provider Checkout.com on Wednesday (Aug. 17) announced updates to its authentication...
pymnts.com

D2C Pet Suppliers Sniff Out New Opportunities in Telehealth, Subscriptions

With high-earning millennials and baby boomers now representing an estimated 60% of the nation’s pet owners, it’s clear why the pet care industry continues to groom itself with new products and services, bucking inflationary trends. Despite some major players like Chewy trying to turn a profit from brisk...
pymnts.com

Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers

The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
