Read full article on original website
Related
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
pymnts.com
Stage Set for Retail Slugfest as Kohl's Plans Aggressive Discounting
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
pymnts.com
Target’s Grocery Biz Grows 50%+ in 3 Years as Consumers Prioritize Essential Purchases
Target is taking a page from Walmart’s book, investing in its food business to get customers in through the doors (or onto its digital platforms) with greater frequency. The retailer shared on a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter financial results how the category has grown in recent years.
pymnts.com
Grubhub Teams Up With BofA, Plays the Field With Membership Partners
Just six weeks after Grubhub announced its commercial agreement with eCommerce giant Amazon, the Chicago-based food delivery company revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with multinational financial services company Bank of America to offer a year of free Grubhub+ membership to Bank of America cardholders. Grubhub+, the aggregator’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
TikTok Aims to Blend Content and Commerce With ‘Shopping Ads’
TikTok has introduced “Shopping Ads,” which the social media platform said is designed to help brands “meet shoppers wherever they are in the purchase journey” to boost demand and sales. According to a Thursday (Aug. 18) blog post, the solution comes with three offerings brands can...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
Footlocker's CEO Pick Reflects Retail's Shift to D2C
When your consumers skew digital and your major vendors go direct to consumer (D2C), the store and mall formats that have worked in the past are no longer enough. And for Foot Locker, branching out becomes imperative — especially across digital channels. Friday’s news — through earnings and beyond...
NFL・
pymnts.com
Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World
As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
pymnts.com
Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market
India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
pymnts.com
Nigerian B2B eCommerce Firm Omnibiz Raises $15M, Plans to Expand
Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has raised $15 million in a pre-Series A funding round and said it plans to expand further in the region. Already active in a dozen cities in Ghana and Nigeria and serving 65,000 retailers, Omnibiz said they aimed to add more cities in Nigeria that have a growing retail trade and are not currently supported by a B2B platform, according to a report in TechCabal.
pymnts.com
Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2
Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
pymnts.com
Aero Technologies Raises $65M To Grow Premium Air Travel Offering
Premium air travel provider Aero Technologies has raised $65 million in Series B financing to grow its offering and expand into new markets. As a public charter operator and indirect air carrier, Aero offers premium leisure travelers semi-private air travel with seats on 16-seat aircraft that make direct flights between private terminals, and says it offers a private aviation experience with better cost and efficiency, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release.
pymnts.com
UK FCA OKs Future Fintech’s Purchase of London Money Transfer Firm
FTFT UK Limited (FTFT UK) signed a definitive agreement last September to acquire 100% of Khyber from Rahim Shah for 685,000 euros (roughly $687,300), according to a press release on Friday (Aug. 19). “We believe that money payment services are a high-margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon...
pymnts.com
Wix Partners With Vyne on A2A Payments for UK Merchants
U.K.-based open banking payments platform Vyne announced Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with Wix, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content management system. The partnership gives Wix’s U.K.-based merchants access to Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure. Merchants that have built their online stores with Wix will be able to offer their customers the ability to pay directly from their mobile banking app, per the announcement.
pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: UK Consortium to Examine Future of Digital Currencies; Checkout.com Enhances Authentication Tool
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a cross-industry consortium in the U.K. has launched to study the future of digital currencies, and Checkout.com has enhanced its authentication tool for merchants. Cloud-based payments service provider Checkout.com on Wednesday (Aug. 17) announced updates to its authentication...
Should You Invest Right Now or Take Your Money and Run?
There's always risk in investing, but it's tough to ignore the rewards.
pymnts.com
D2C Pet Suppliers Sniff Out New Opportunities in Telehealth, Subscriptions
With high-earning millennials and baby boomers now representing an estimated 60% of the nation’s pet owners, it’s clear why the pet care industry continues to groom itself with new products and services, bucking inflationary trends. Despite some major players like Chewy trying to turn a profit from brisk...
pymnts.com
Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers
The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
Comments / 0