Oleksandr Zinchenko has become accustomed to life in and around the top of the Premier League and is not getting carried away with new club Arsenal’s fine start to the season.The Ukraine international moved to the Emirates Stadium from champions Manchester City in the summer and stood out as Mikel Arteta’s side won 3-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday.A Martin Odegaard brace and a fine William Saliba strike continued Arsenal’s perfect start to the campaign as they made in nine points from nine.Arteta played down his side moving to the top of the table after the win and Zinchenko, who won...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO